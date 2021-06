One of the most widely discussed issues in the use of LNG as a marine fuel is emissions of the unburned gas known in the industry as methane slip. While LNG is an effective alternative to reduce carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide and sulfur emissions, it also releases methane into the atmosphere. A new academic-led study is underway which the organizers say is the first time methane emissions were measured from an operating vessel and the results, when released later this year, will provide data-driven insights into the greenhouse gas (GHG) profile of LNG carriers to identify opportunities for environmental performance improvement.