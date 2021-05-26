FIFA 21: How to complete Showdown Timo Werner SBC – Requirements and solutions
The UEFA Champions League final is set for May 29, as two English superpowers will go to war and decide which one will take home the crown. In commemoration of the UCL final, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released two new Showdown Squad Building Challenges: one for Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, and the other for Chelsea striker Timo Werner. So, what do you need to do in order to get this 91 OVR card? Let’s go over the requirements, plus potential solutions for this challenge.www.gamepur.com