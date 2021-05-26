FIFA 21: How to complete Showdown Timo Werner SBC – Requirements and solutions

Chelsea has struggled when it comes to adding strikers through the transfer market under Roman Abramovich. Mateja Kezman, Hernan Crespo, Andriy Shevchenko, Fernando Torres and Alvaro Morata never reached the heights expected of them—Timo Werner should not be added to that list. The young German hasn’t endured the sort of season that he did last year in Germany during his time in the Premier League. That said, it’s not entirely unexpected or unreasonable to suggest that this would have been the most difficult and peculiar year in which to adapt to playing in a new league.