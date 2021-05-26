newsbreak-logo
Gwen Stefani Addresses Whether She's a Republican & Responds to Harajuku Girls Cultural Appropriation Backlash

Just Jared
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGwen Stefani is addressing her politics and past controversies. The 51-year-old “Slow Clap” entertainer spoke out in an interview with Paper. On her politics, and whether she’s a Republican: “I can see how people would be curious, but I think it’s pretty obvious who I am. I’ve been around forever. I started my band because we were really influenced by ska, which was a movement that happened in the late ’70s, and it was really all about people coming together. The first song I ever wrote was a song called ‘Different People,’ which was on the Obama playlist, you know, a song about everyone being different and being the same and loving each other. The very first song I wrote…the whole point of voting, is you have this personal space to feel how you feel. I use my platform to share my life story and to engage with people and to exchange whatever gift I was giving. I’m not a political science major. I am not that person. Everyone knows that. So why would I even talk about it?”

