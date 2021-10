Miley Cyrus sat down for a chat with Mickey Guyton for the Rolling Stones Musicians on Musicians segment and she addressed the need to nurture competition within the industry. Cyrus started by saying, “I don’t even feel that it’s enough for me to be considered one of the best rock singers of this generation, because there’s not enough of them and I want more competition. Not only do I want to share my light, but I love competition.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO