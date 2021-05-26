Cancel
Celebrities

Not Funny: Seth Rogen Defends Cancel Culture, Says It’s Appropriate for ‘Poorly-Aged’ Jokes

By Gabriel Hays
News Busters
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeth Rogen, the rabid liberal, Ted Cruz-hater and stoner comedy guru who hasn’t made a funny movie since 2014, is now defending cancel culture and saying that all the professional comedians complaining about it need to man up. In an interview with Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Rogen claimed that...

www.newsbusters.org
Seth Rogen
Ted Cruz
Kevin Hart
