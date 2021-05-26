Not Funny: Seth Rogen Defends Cancel Culture, Says It’s Appropriate for ‘Poorly-Aged’ Jokes

If you know anything about Seth Rogen, it’s probably that he really loves weed. He admits as much himself in a video he posted to Twitter earlier today. But what you might now know is that he’s been working on a weed brand, Houseplant, and that it’s now debuting in the US. In the minute-long video announcement, Rogen reveals that he’s been developing his weed company for nearly a decade and that flower, ashtrays, lighters, and ceramics will be available in the U.S. (cannabis flower in California only for the time being). Almost ten years I go, I envisioned having my own weed company. And today I can say that my company Houseplant's weed will be available in California next week! Also, Houseplant is making lovely Housegoods like ashtrays, lighters, and YES, even ceramics. https://t.co/TNjpWFhbWB pic.twitter.com/00xR8QKNH3— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 1, 2021 Rogen also tweeted a photo of one of his strains, Pancake Ice sativa, which is loaded with 33% THC, that Rogen claims to smoke every day. “All our strains are named after weather systems like we did with Pineapple Express,” he wrote in the thread. Rogen also revealed that the company produced vinyl records for all three of the strain types (Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid) with a mix of songs for each. While this may be a pleasant surprise to Americans, news broke of Rogen and creative partner Evan Goldberg’s cannabis company joining Canopy Growth back in 2019. At the time, Houseplant products were only available in Canada. But, to the delight of many, that’s all about to change. As of this writing, the Houseplant website is down due to a surge of traffic, according to Uproxx. Rogen’s history in weed culture is as cemented as anyone else’s at this point in his career. The 2008 film Pineapple Express…