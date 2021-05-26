Cancel
Gilford, NH

Arrest warrant issued for singer Marilyn Manson on assault charges in New Hampshire

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILFORD, N.H. (Reuters) — New Hampshire police said late on Tuesday that they had issued an arrest warrant for rock singer Marilyn Manson in connection with assault charges. The alleged assaults involved a videographer, the police said, adding that Manson, his agent and legal counsel had been aware of the warrant “for some time” and “no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges.”

Marilyn Manson
