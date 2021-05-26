Cancel
Disney Day returns to Corner Canyon campus after a year hiatus

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ride through Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters was one of the featured adventures of this year’s Disney Day, an annual event at Corner Canyon High. (Emma Searle/Corner Canyon High) Every year since Corner Canyon High opened, student government leaders have created a Disney Day on campus—except for last year since...

