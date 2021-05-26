Chippewa Falls Youth Baseball Recap: Week Four
Mason Company Knights 8, WI Fleet IronBirds 0: Bentley Friederichs tripled and the trio of Zelotus Patterson, Cass Short and James Baker each doubled to lead the Knights in a win on May 18. Max Nyhus added a single at the plate for the winners while Corbin Berg, Short and Baker teamed up to strike out nine batters in five innings on the mound for the Knights (3-1). Deacon Bockenfeld had two singles and Cole Miller doubled for the IronBirds (4-1-2). Vincent Arauz and Kaleb Borek struck out a combined six batters in four innings of work.chippewa.com