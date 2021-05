Liz Truss shuts down host over UK-Australia trade deal. And Leigh Evans, editor-in-chief with Facts4EU, has urged critics – not least those in the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) – to reflect on the overt “hostility” of the EU towards the UK when considering the benefits of strengthened trade links with third countries. And he furthermore urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to play hardball by cutting the proposed 15-year period during over which a deal would be phased in to just seven.