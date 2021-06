This weekend, the WNBA began its landmark 25th season – and it didn't disappoint. There is more momentum behind the women's game than ever before. The 25th season will honor the league's growth, its greats, and its future through initiatives such as the “Count it” campaign, a new commemorative logo, the debut Commissioner's Cup, and the most comprehensive uniform and apparel collection so far, including jerseys that have been re-engineered to better fit female players.