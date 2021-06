Owning a powerful vacuum cleaner makes a critical difference in your home’s cleanliness level. That used to mean dragging a bulky, unwieldy and corded appliance from outlet to outlet to vacuum all of the rooms in your house, but times have changed. Some of the best modern vacuums are lightweight, cordless and powered by rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. They’re also versatile: Most can handle different types of flooring, from thick carpet to hardwood, and they often come with useful attachments to help with chores around the house. If you have the choice between a big, clunky machine that weighs a ton and an easy-to-maneuver and powerful vacuum that you can carry around with one hand, well, you’re gonna pick the latter every time.