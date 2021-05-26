Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Man accused of 4 murders in South Carolina, Missouri appears in court

By Marlene Lenthang, ABC News
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RlIZa_0aCSyr7C00

CHESTER, S.C. — Tyler Terry, the South Carolina man who was arrested in connection with four murders after a weeklong police search, appeared in court Tuesday.

Terry is accused of killing four people from May 2 to May 15 across two states. The victims are Eugene Simpson, 33; Thomas Hardin, 35; Barbara Goodkin, 71; and Sergei Zacharev, 58.

A police search for him was launched after he got into a high-speed chase with Chester County deputies on May 17, during which he allegedly fired at officers, the Chester County Sheriff's Department said at the time. None were harmed.

Terry eluded over 300 officers involved in the search for days by staying in a wooded part of Chester County near Richburg before he was arrested Monday. He was found hiding in weeds when a team of federal agents spotted him, the Associated Press reported.

Terry appeared before two judges Tuesday, one in Chester County and the other in the city of Chester, and was ordered to be held with no bond. According to South Carolina law, a magistrate judge can’t set bond on a murder charge.

Chester County Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Garis questioned Terry several times about his wellbeing as Terry stared at him while he explained the court room proceedings.

At one point the judge asked Terry, “You feeling alright today?" and Terry returned a barely audible response.

“Excuse me, can you speak up? Garis asked. “I just want to make sure you understand where you’re at. Do you understand where you’re at today? Where are you?”

“Courtroom," Terry responded.

Terry’s lawyers said they believed he was nervous, according to FOX affiliate WJZY.

“I’m always concerned, though, that the defendant is aware of what’s going on, and I’m hoping that the attorneys are aware of his condition going forward,” Garis said.

“We have no concern based on our conversation this morning,” Terry’s lawyer responded.

Terry will undergo a mental health evaluation, per standard new inmate protocol.

He will also appear before judges in York County in South Carolina and in St. Louis County, Missouri, at a later date.

“There’s no reason for him to ever be out on our streets ever again," Chester Sheriff Max Dorsey said after the bond hearing, according to WSOC, the local ABC affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Terry had been on the run since last Monday night, when he was allegedly part of a high-speed police chase with Chester County Sheriff's deputies, police said. Residents had been urged to stay indoors for days as law enforcement searched for him.

The alleged driver in the chase, Adrienne Simpson of Myrtle Beach, crashed and was arrested. She was accused of driving the vehicle that transported Terry in the May 2 murder of Hardin and was charged with accessory.

On Wednesday, the York Police Department in South Carolina announced they upgraded her accessory charge to murder after obtaining additional evidence related to the case, officials said in a news update Monday.

Simpson's husband, Eugene Simpson, was found dead last week in Great Falls, South Carolina, and his death was ruled a homicide. He was reported missing May 2. Both Terry and Simpson have been charged in his death, the Chester County Sheriff's Office said.

In South Carolina, authorities connected Terry to the May 2 murder of Hardin in York County and two other separate shootings, also on May 2, the Chester County Sheriff's Office told ABC News.

Authorities also connected Terry and Simpson to two murders near St. Louis, Missouri, on the night of May 15, WSOC reported. According to officials, the two allegedly shot Zacharev and Stanley and Barbara Goodkin. Stanley Goodkin survived.

On Monday, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell charged Terry and Simpson with two counts of first-degree murder and 12 other counts in the deaths of Zacharev and Barbara Goodkin.

Terry and Simpson also are charged with shooting at a motorist, whose name was not released, who reported being shot at 10 times while he was driving on Highway 170 in the St. Louis area on May 15. Three bullets hit his car, but he was not injured, Bell said Monday, per the Associated Press.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the suspects were in the St. Louis area, Bell said.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Police#County Court#City Police#The Associated Press#Fox#Wjzy#Wsoc#Chester County Sheriff#Abc News#Abc Audio#South Carolina Law#First Degree Murder#Man#Chester County Deputies#S C#Investigators#York County#St Louis County#Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
NFLPosted by
WGAU

Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey dead at 87

WALTHAM, Mass. — (AP) — F. Lee Bailey, the celebrity attorney who defended O.J. Simpson, Patricia Hearst and the alleged Boston Strangler, but whose legal career halted when he was disbarred in two states, has died, a former colleague said Thursday. He was 87. Bailey died at a hospital in...
Hudson, OHPosted by
WGAU

Audio cut in speech on Black people’s role in Memorial Day

HUDSON, Ohio — (AP) — Organizers of a Memorial Day ceremony turned off a speaker’s microphone when the former U.S. Army officer began talking about how freed Black slaves had honored fallen soldiers soon after the Civil War. Retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter said he included the story in...
PoliticsLexington County Chronicle

Firing squads returning to SC

A new South Carolina law will return the option of firing squads for prisoner executions. SC Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law Friday that forces death row inmates for now to choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad in hopes the state can restart executions after an involuntary 10-year pause, the Associated Press reported.
Violent CrimesPosted by
CBS News

New death penalty law makes inmates pick electric chair or firing squad in South Carolina

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has signed into law a bill that forces death row inmates for now to choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad in hopes the state can restart executions after an involuntary 10-year pause. South Carolina had been one of the most prolific states of its size in putting inmates to death, but a lack of lethal injection drugs brought executions to a halt.
Mental HealthTimes and Democrat

Videos show inmate's death in South Carolina jail

In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man's neck and back, before he stops moving.
Louisiana Statewbrz.com

Louisiana man, 78, arrested in decades-old murder case out of Missouri

FRANKLIN, La. - An elderly man was arrested in south Louisiana this week after investigators say he implicated himself in a murder that happened over 36 years ago. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, was arrested Monday on a warrant for second-degree murder out of Camden County, Missouri. The charges relate to the 1984 killing of Diana Lukosius, which prosecutors referred to as "the most infamous crime in Camden County" when announcing the breakthrough.
PoliticsNew York Post

South Carolina becomes fourth state to approve firing squads

Death row inmates in South Carolina will now be forced to decide whether to be executed via electric chair or firing squad, according to a newly signed law. Under the new law, signed Friday by Gov. Henry McMaster, lethal injection will remain the state’s primary execution method, but inmates will be compelled to choose between the electric chair or firing squad if the drugs remain unavailable.
Louisiana StateRegister Citizen

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 killing of a woman in Missouri,. Larry G. Hicks, 78, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged on Friday in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diana Lukosius, of Camdenton. Prosecutors said Lukosius was driving home from a party when her car was forced off a road. She was found near her vehicle and died two days later from her injuries.
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.