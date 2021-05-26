Light pollution harms bugs – and thus also birds

In 2021, custom Lego sculptures created by brick artist Cody Wells, a.k.a. C3Brix, will be returning to populate the grounds and gardens at Heritage Museums & Gardens in Sandwich. Ranging in size from the hand-held to the head-high, these sculptures depict a mix of common and no-so-common insects and native to Cape Cod and often found here at Heritage. Visitors will see returning favorites such as a Ruby Meadowhawk Dragonfly, resting on a lily pad near the Flume Fountain, a Bumble Bee among the pollinator plantings in the McInnes Garden, or a grouping of song birds in the pine woods along Heritage’s main trails. Cody is an award-winning custom brick artist, winning the 2013 BRICKIE at Brickfair for his Star Trek Enterprise. His custom 3-D creations have been shown by the NY & NJ Port Authority, the New York Hall of Science, the Concord Museum, and many private collections in the United States. For more information, a site map, and hours of operation, visit https://heritagemuseumsandgardens.org/museums/bugs-birds-and-bricks/