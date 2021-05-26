Light pollution harms bugs – and thus also birds

About a week ago my husband, Don found a whorl of some beautiful orange and brown feathers. They were all of one piece but not from a large bird considering the size of the feathers. There are two colorations: one is chocolate brown with wavy peach edges that come over the shaft to the edge. The second kind are striped with chocolate and warm medium brown. The shafts are vermillion, an orangey-red. They are all attached and about 4 ½ inches long. I’m not absolutely sure what bird they came from but I surmised that it may be some sort of a flicker. Why? Because last year, I heard a thump from the front of the house and went to check it out. A pretty good-sized bird had hit our glass storm porch and lay there. He was either stunned or dead. I looked at him but didn’t touch. The shafts of his feathers were pink and the new pretty feathers are striated. I looked it up in my Audubon book and that’s the closest I came to figuring out his name. I went back several times to see if he recovered. He did and flew off.