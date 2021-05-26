Cancel
Light pollution harms bugs – and thus also birds

Sylva Herald
 2021-05-26

With many bugs emerging from winter dormancy, now is a good time to evaluate your contribution to light pollution. Bright lights attract moths and other nocturnal insects that expend all of their energy fluttering around lights at night instead of eating and reproducing. Because of this and the increased predation that comes with it, their populations are dramatically decreasing.

