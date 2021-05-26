BlockFi Has Changed the Terms of its Blockchain Credit Visa Signature
Today, BlockFi reported that it has radically changed the terms of the Visa® Signature with a 1.5 percent cashback on purchases in stores accepting Visa. Now the terms of use of the card have become even more profitable. Cashback has been increased. Now, when paying in cryptocurrency, users receive 3.5% cashback within the first 3 months. In addition, over $50,000 spent, BlockFi will pay a 2% reward in bitcoins.thecoinshark.net