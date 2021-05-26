BlockFi Has Changed the Terms of its Blockchain Credit Visa Signature

Smartphones have up-ended so many industries and business models, and I’m now wondering if it’ll do the same thing to credit cards. Credit and charge cards were originally physical tokens of exclusivity. People flashing their Diners Club messaged to the world that they had connections to be invited or register, that they could service the fees, and that they frequented expensive places to make use of it. Receiving an itemised bill each month was far more convenient than paying with physical cash and bothering with coins, but I’m sure their cachet was just as important.