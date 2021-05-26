newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairlawn, OH

ContiTech raises the bar for potable water hoses

By Andrew Schunk
rubbernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRLAWN, Ohio—ContiTech U.S.A. Inc. brought the full breadth of its resources to bear on the development of a new line of potable water hoses, the Clearwater Flextra and Softwall lines. And the result is a brand that boasts the only NSF Standard 61 certification for rubber industrial drinking water hoses...

www.rubbernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Fairlawn, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Clean Water#Water Hose#Water Supply#Clean Drinking Water#Safe Water#Food Production#Contitech U S A Inc#Softwall#Nsf International#Canadians#Americans#Nitrosamine#Nsf Standard#Potable Water Hoses#Industrial Hose#Contaminants#Industrial Applications#Production Methods#Food Processing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Businesschiefexecutive.net

Berry Global Grows By Helping Customers Go Circular

Berry Global has overcome the worst of Covid-related supply disruptions and inflationary cost spikes as CEO Tom Salmon focuses the huge plastics manufacturer on a sustainability thrust that satisfies growing cries by Berry’s customers for recyclable and biodegradable products. In an era of unprecedented consumer and regulatory demand for “green”...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Continental Battery Co Raises the Bar to Leading the Charge

DALLAS (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. For almost a century Continental Batteries has provided “a quality product,” promising “longer life and greater power” supported by industry-leading customer service. To build on this tradition, moving into the next 100 years of business, and setting a course ahead of the competition, Continental Battery...
LifestyleCharlotte Stories

What Types of Watering Hoses Are Available

Not a single garden area can exist without watering, especially in a warm summer season. This is where irrigation systems come in handy. They can be of different types. No matter what option you chose, it is a hose that plays a major role in the whole construction. The variety of such a seemingly simple element is just huge today. Let’s figure out which garden hose for watering is really worth getting and talk about the key characteristics of the device.
Economytheweektoday.com

Marion raises water and sewer rates, adds new usage tier

MARION — A typical household with an average of two and a half people will pay an additional $55.97 in their annual water and sewer bill in fiscal year 2022, based on rates approved Wednesday by the Board of Selectmen. In an effort to keep rates lowest among those who...
Copenhagen, NYnny360.com

Copenhagen 6K raises $3K for global water projects

COPENHAGEN — A 6-kilometer (3.7 miles) walk or run would tire anyone out. That’s the average distance people in developing countries have to walk every day to collect water that is often unsafe to drink. To raise money to help fund water projects, a local World Vision Global 6K for Water was held Saturday, starting at Copenhagen Central School.
Petersburg, TNElk Valley Times

Petersburg raises sewer, tap and connection fees to get water department out of the red

If you plan to rent a house in Petersburg, expect to pay a higher deposit to have water turned on, plus, you will be required to pay a new customer water connection fee as well. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to increase sewer rates, the water tap fee, water deposit fee and a new non-refundable customer water connection fee upon recommendations from the town’s Certified Water Operator Jack Atchley.
Mooresville, NCrubbernews.com

Tristone N.C. hose factory to close 2 years after opening

MOORESVILLE, N.C.—Tristone Flowtech Group GmbH plans to close its U.S. manufacturing plant in Mooresville by the end of June and move production of its battery and engine cooling products to the company's facility in Delicias, Mexico. About 50 employees at the Mooresville factory will be laid off, according to a...
Agriculturethedallasnews.net

Food Processing Equipment Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Buhler, Alfa Laval, Middleby

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Food Processing Equipment Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Food Processing Equipment market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Food Processing Equipment Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Global Vector Control Market Size, Share 2021 By Development, Trend, Key Manufacturers -Arrow Exterminators, Inc, Bell Laboratories Inc., The Terminix International Company Lp, Rollins Inc., Ecolab, FMC Corporation,

Global Vector Control Market was valued at USD 14.10 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 24.21billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.85%. Vector control is the method which is used to limit or eradiate the birds, mammals, insects, or other arthropods that are collectively called vectors and are responsible for transmitting disease pathogens. Mosquito control is the type of vector control which is done by using various strategies. Theses vectors are the cause f spreading various diseases such as fever, dengue, West Nile virus, and Zika Virus.
dreamwidth.org

Capitalism sucks: Hose mender edition (Reply)

Last year the end of one of our garden hoses was crushed in the process of a large dead tree being taken down. I'd like to repair it, which apparently involves buying a "mender" -- you cut off the end of the hose, jam the barbed/ridged end of the mender into it, and then tighten the hose down onto the mender. The other end of the mender is a male or female hose fitting, or another insert so you can cut a hose and put it back together where it got a tear. Seems simple enough.
Marketsmarketprimes.com

Atomizing Copper Powder Market Size to Register 4.6% CAGR During 2019-2025

Tremendous growth trends are anticipated for the global Atomizing Copper Powder market over 2019-2025, wherein the overall remuneration will be recorded at 397.1 Million USD in 2025, soaring from 331.8 Million USD in 2019 with 4.6 % CAGR. Request Sample Copy of this Report- Request Free Sample. The latest Atomizing...
Economythedallasnews.net

Probiotic Yogurt Market is Booming Worldwide with Nestle, Chobani, Yoplait

Latest Research Study on Global Probiotic Yogurt Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Probiotic Yogurt Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Probiotic Yogurt. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Nestle (Switzerland), Chobani (United States), Yoplait (France), FAGE International S.A (Luxembourg), Stonyfield Farm, Inc (United States), Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.(Japan), Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. (India), Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (japan), Valio Ltd. (Finland), DuPont (Denmark)
Marketsloshijosdelamalinche.com

Global Pleated Membrane Filter Market Professional Survey 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Countries, Types and Applications, Forecast to 2026 | Merck Millipore, Pall Corporation, Sartorius Group, 3M Company, SUZE (GE), Sterlitech Corporation, Graver Technologies

The Pleated Membrane Filter market report [5 Years Forecast 2021-2026] focuses on the COVID19 Outbreak Impact analysis of key points influencing the growth of the market. The global Pleated Membrane Filter market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest Report Hive Research report. The report begins with the market summary, Pleated Membrane Filter trade chain structure, former and current market size in conjunction with Pleated Membrane Filter business opportunities in coming back years, an increase in technological innovation, offer demand and lack, numerous drivers and restraining factors pull the industry setting. The study on the market is looked at from the futuristic development perspectiv. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Pleated Membrane Filter market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Pleated Membrane Filter market.
Marketsloshijosdelamalinche.com

Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Anti Vibration Rubber Mounts Market to Reap Excessive Revenue | Vibracustic, Sumitomo Riko, Boge, Henniges Automotive, Contitech, Cooper Standard

Reporthive.com Investigate presents an up-to-date study on Anti Vibration Rubber Mounts market sales revenue for 2021, key player analysis, state of development, opportunity assessment, and forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread). The report contains market forecasts related to future global estimates, share, business forecast, current manufacturers scenario, competitive landscape and forecast (2021-2026) and other material factors. With in-depth analysis and insight into the developments affecting the business, this report included detailed information on businesses on the global and regional levels. The data examined was conducted taking into account the current top players and the next competitors.
Marketsloshijosdelamalinche.com

CMP Pad Regulator Market Demand and Production analysis 2026 | 3M, Kinik Company, Saesol, Entegris, Morgan Technical Ceramics, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Materials, Shinhan Diamond

The CMP Pad Regulator market report [5 Years Forecast 2021-2026] focuses on the COVID19 Outbreak Impact analysis of key points influencing the growth of the market. The global CMP Pad Regulator market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest Report Hive Research report. The report begins with the market summary, CMP Pad Regulator trade chain structure, former and current market size in conjunction with CMP Pad Regulator business opportunities in coming back years, an increase in technological innovation, offer demand and lack, numerous drivers and restraining factors pull the industry setting. The study on the market is looked at from the futuristic development perspectiv. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global CMP Pad Regulator market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global CMP Pad Regulator market.
Constructionloshijosdelamalinche.com

COVID-19 Impact: on Construction Industry Core Drill Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Hilti, Husqvarna, Makita, Tyrolit, Robert Bosch Tool, Golz L.L.C., Norton

Construction Industry Core Drill Market 2021 this report is including with the COVID19 Outbreak Impact analysis of key points influencing the growth of the market. Also, Construction Industry Core Drill Market (By major key players, By Types, By Applications, and Leading Regions) Segments outlook, Business assessment, Competition scenario, Trends and Forecast by Upcoming Year’s.
Marketsmarketprimes.com

Canned Preserved Food market size to register USD 34680 by 2025

Tremendous growth trends are anticipated for the global Canned Preserved Food market over 2019-2025, wherein the overall remuneration will be recorded at 34680 Million USD in 2025, soaring from 28570 Million USD in 2019 with 5 % CAGR. Request Sample Copy of this Report- Request Free Sample. The business intelligence...