newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery Parks Seeks Input for the Capital Improvements Program for Fiscal Years 2023 – 2028

By Announcements, News
montgomeryparks.org
 3 days ago

Public may submit comments and questions during June 10th online forum or online, by mail, and /or email. SILVER SPRING, MD—Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission is seeking public input on its Capital Improvement Program (CIP) for fiscal years 2023 – 2028. The CIP is a six-year funding plan for capital projects, which is approved every two years by the Montgomery Planning Board and the Montgomery County Council.

www.montgomeryparks.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver Spring, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
City
Silver Spring, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Health
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Wheaton, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Regional Park#Department Of Energy#Energy Infrastructure#Announcements News#Press Releases Public#Cip#Mcp Chair Mncppc Mc Org#Comments#Md 20902#Montgomeryparks Org#Quick Links#Josiah Henson Museum#Carroll Knolls Urban Park#The M Ncppc#The Program Access Office#Reedie Drive#Public Input#Capital Projects#Park Facilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

With 50% of Residents Fully Vaccinated, County Prepares to End COVID Restrictions on May 28

Montgomery County is expected to follow the state’s lifting of Covid-19-related restrictions on May 28 now that more than 50% of its residents are fully vaccinated. According to a memo from County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles, May 14 marked the day when at least half the residents were fully vaccinated. That means those people had finished receiving their shots at least two weeks before that.
Silver Spring, MDPosted by
Source of the Spring

Construction Begins on Kiddie Academy® in East Silver Spring

Construction has begun for an educational childcare facility in the building that formerly housed Ambassador Animal Hospital at 811 Sligo Ave. The plans for Kiddie Academy® of Silver Spring were originally presented to the community in March 2019. The local franchise, part of Kiddie Academy, an Abingdon, Md. company that provides educational childcare at more than 270 locations around the country, will be owned and operated by Rakhi and Parnab De.
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

Elrich Names Committee Members for ‘Reimagining School Safety and Students’ Well-Being Initiative’

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced the 32 members of a new steering committee tasked with leading discussion and implementation of recommendations for reimagining safety and mental health supports in Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and the county. Elrich launched the “Reimagining School Safety and Students’ Well-Being Initiative” during a...
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Hosts Safe Routes to School Virtual ‘Safety Week’ Event for Elementary and Middle School Students May 17-21

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT) Safe Routes to Schools program and Montgomery County Public Schools will host a “Virtual Safety Week” online event that will run from Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21. The free event is for elementary and middle school students and their families. It will emphasize the importance of transportation safety while traveling throughout the community using all forms of travel.
Montgomery County, MDWTOP

Montgomery Co. makes plans to reopen as vaccinations trend up

Montgomery County, Maryland, is now making plans to reopen after hitting a new milestone when it comes to vaccinations. Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker noted that 54% of residents are now fully vaccinated. “It’s really a credit to our residents that they’ve gone along with and adapted, they’ve put...
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

SBN At-Home: America’s Small Business Community

Councilmembers Nancy Navarro and Andrew Friedson join Kelly Leonard for MyMCM’s May episode of Small Business Network at Home. The series of monthly sessions facilitated by Leonard address topics of interest to small business owners in Montgomery County. April’s topic is “America’s Small Business Community.”. Watch the entire show here:
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

County Planners Studying Ways to Bring Attainable House Throughout Area

More affordable and suitable housing throughout the county, particularly in areas close to public transportation, shopping and restaurants; smaller homes that renters could afford to purchase; and more duplexes, townhouses and triplexes as opposed to mansions may populate a future Montgomery County. On Thursday, the Montgomery County Planning Department briefed...
Maryland Statearundel.news

BOE Special Session To Discuss Roll Back Of COVID-19 Mandates In Maryland 5/17

Annapolis, MD ( Arundel.News & AAFA) - Parents of students in Anne Arundel County Public Schools who were denied four day school schedules last week are making their voices heard. The call to reopen became deafening over the weekend, as parents flooded the inboxes of every state and local leader who has an influence over our local school system. Parents began advocating even stronger for additional in person learning on Friday 5/14, after Governor Hogan relaxed guidelines based off new CDC recommendations. Hogan announced the changes to state capacity limits and distancing guidelines would apply for everything except public transportation, health care settings, and school. Masks, distancing and capacity limits are still recommended in those settings "for the time being", according to Hogan's statement.
Maryland StateWMDT.com

Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program extended

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan has announced that Maryland small businesses now have one additional week to apply for the state’s $10 million Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. Applications for the program will now be accepted through next Monday, May 24th, at 11:59 p.m. The grant offers working...
Frederick County, MDwfmd.com

Sen. Michael Hough Announces For Frederick County Executive

He says he want to prevent the area from becoming ‘Montgomery County North.’. Frederick, Md (KM) The number of candidates for next year’s Frederick County Executive race has increased. State Senator Michael Hough (R) has announced he’s running for the post.. In a campaign video posted on Facebook, Hough says...
Montgomery County, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Council supports new plan to reimburse municipalities for tax duplication

With municipal officials demanding that Montgomery County reimburse them for services they provide to residents within their borders, the County Council is supporting a new payment plan. In mid-April, representatives from several local municipalities pressed County Council members to include about $14.2 million in the upcoming budget. That is the...
Maryland StateWTOP

Study: Md. public schools will need to spend $818 million to cool classrooms by 2025

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. As climate change leads to hotter days across the country, the cost of cooling public school buildings grows higher. New research estimates that more than 280 Maryland public schools that did not need air conditioning in 1970 could have to spend $818 million to install new heating and cooling systems by 2025 to keep classrooms at a safe temperature.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland DNR Update Regarding Maryland’s Opportunities for Outdoor Recreation

Maryland is taking decisive action to address COVID-19. The Hogan administration’s highest priority is keeping Marylanders safe. Find the latest information on Maryland’s covidLINK website.  For all outdoor activities, continue to follow CDC guidance.  Maryland public lands are open for safe outdoor activity although some indoor facilities may remain temporarily closed or require reservations. Information specific to Maryland […] The post Maryland DNR Update Regarding Maryland’s Opportunities for Outdoor Recreation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
Maryland Reporter

Fine-Tuning Your Lifestyle To Assist Maryland Energy Goals

In recent years, Maryland has made leaps forward when it comes to renewable energy usage. However, as Maryland Matters explores, the state’s controversial use of waste-to-energy remains a blight on a great record of reducing emissions and improving the cleanliness of the state’s energy regimes. Conversely, renewable energy, whether commercial...