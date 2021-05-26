Montgomery Parks Seeks Input for the Capital Improvements Program for Fiscal Years 2023 – 2028
Public may submit comments and questions during June 10th online forum or online, by mail, and /or email. SILVER SPRING, MD—Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission is seeking public input on its Capital Improvement Program (CIP) for fiscal years 2023 – 2028. The CIP is a six-year funding plan for capital projects, which is approved every two years by the Montgomery Planning Board and the Montgomery County Council.www.montgomeryparks.org