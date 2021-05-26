newsbreak-logo
Fraser, MI

Fraser hires first female city manager

By Mitch Hotts mhotts@medianewsgroup.com
Macomb Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFraser city officials hired two top department heads from different parts of the area -- one from the north and one from the south. At a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon, the City Council appointed Elaine Leven, a city manager currently working in Marine City, as city manager, and Brian Fairbrother as city clerk. He most recently was an assistant city manager from Eastpointe where was instrumental in educating the community of ranked-choice voting.

