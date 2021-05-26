Cancel
University of San Francisco men’s soccer announces Chris Brown as head coach

soccerwire.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO – University of San Francisco Director of Athletics Joan McDermott has announced the hiring of Chris Brown as the new men’s soccer head coach. Brown, the former Associate Head Coach at Saint Mary’s, becomes the seventh coach in program history, following: Leonard Griffin, Eddie Soto, Erik Visser, Gus Donoghue, Bob Braghette and Stephen Negoesco. The historic program boasts five national championships and 35 West Coast Conference titles, and has produced 45 All-Americans.

San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Golden Gate Park SF Soccer Leagues 2021 Season

Beach Chalet Soccer Fields. 8v8 Coed Format with 2 women including goalkeepers. 8 week season | 8 Games guaranteed for players and teams | NO playoffs. Game 1 is Pre-Season No points will be added or taken from league standings. Game 2 to Game 7 is regular season, league standings...
San Francisco, CAusfca.edu

The Sobrato Center Nears Completion

In 2015, John A. and Susan Sobrato made a historical $15 million gift to launch the renovation of what was then known as War Memorial Gym. Six years later, as the transformation nears completion, the newly designed Sobrato Center has taken the stage, boasting state-of-the-art athletics facilities and a multi-use center that will benefit the entire USF community.
San Francisco, CACBS Sports

Giants' Reyes Moronta: Moved to 60-day injured list

Moronta (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports. Moronta has been dealing with a mild sprained ligament in his elbow and will now be out until at least mid-June. Braden Bishop was claimed off waivers by the Giants in a corresponding move.