University of San Francisco men’s soccer announces Chris Brown as head coach
SAN FRANCISCO – University of San Francisco Director of Athletics Joan McDermott has announced the hiring of Chris Brown as the new men’s soccer head coach. Brown, the former Associate Head Coach at Saint Mary’s, becomes the seventh coach in program history, following: Leonard Griffin, Eddie Soto, Erik Visser, Gus Donoghue, Bob Braghette and Stephen Negoesco. The historic program boasts five national championships and 35 West Coast Conference titles, and has produced 45 All-Americans.www.soccerwire.com