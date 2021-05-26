Cancel
Environment

Planting Trees For Our Future – Niagara Region At Its Best!

Cover picture for the articleA News Commentary by Niagara At Large reporter and publisher Doug Draper. With so much bad news these days – so much of it focused on an Ontario government and its enablers working to weaken programs for protecting our natural heritage – you have to celebrate goods news when you get it.

Bernie Sanders
#Tree Planting#Niagara Escarpment#Land Development#Regional Development#Plant Care#Regional Government#Land Care Niagara#Regional Councillors#Pelham Regional#The Greening Initiative#Niagara#Niagara Region Partners#Niagara Residents#Trees#Forest Canopy#Tree Planting Programs#Ecosystem Health#Forest Cover#Economic Development
Colchester, VTmynbc5.com

1,000 new trees planted in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. — In the face of climate change, volunteers and a couple of organizations set out a tree-planting mission to help bring more biodiversity to a river that leads into Lake Champlain. Just a couple of years ago, the entire are of Indian Brook in Colchester was covered by water.
Mount Pleasant, SCtompsc.com

Town to Launch Tree Planting Initiative Tuesday, May 25

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (May 21, 2021) – The Town of Mount Pleasant is launching a community tree planting initiative next week called Take Root Mount Pleasant, designed to encourage residents to take an active role in beautifying our Town and addressing the challenges of growth. Over the coming months, leading up to South Carolina Arbor Day, the Town will be encouraging residents to plant new trees with sapling give-aways, community events, and more.
Independence, OHscriptype.com

Independence remains rooted in tree planting initiative

The city of Independence has set a goal to almost double its tree canopy this decade, aiming to increase it by 35 percent before 2031. Tree Canopy refers to the layer of tree leaves, branches and stems that provide tree coverage of the ground when viewed from above. In recent years, Independence tree canopy suffered an 8 percent loss due to new development, and the city was not OK with that information, according Communications Director Alla Lora.
Cuyahoga County, OHscriptype.com

Tree planting programs benefit Cuyahoga County

Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District announced its Legacy Tree Fund program. Donations received will be matched to contribute to the efforts to plant trees throughout the county. Donations can be made here – cuyahogaswcd.org/donate – choose Legacy Tree Fund under “Designate my gift to:” drop down. Cuyahoga SWCD is...
Rome, NYRomesentinel.com

9/11 Memorial Survivor Tree planted at EADS

A symbol of survival, the Callery pear tree known as the “Survivor Tree” that endured the Sept. 11 terror attack has spread across the nation and has now put down roots in Rome, serving as a symbol of hope and marking 20 years since the day. Brought all the way...
Politicsthehinsdalean.com

Arbor Day includes clean up and tree plantings across the village

Hinsdale's Forestry and Parks Superintendent John Finnell worked with the Cub Scouts from Pack 10 planting several white pines in KLM as part of Hinsdale's park cleanup day last month. James Satchwell, Cade Wickramasinghe, Daniel Sorem and Julian Nemeth were part of a group of scouts that participated. Logan Albanese helps guide Satchwell and Wickramasinghe with their tree placement. Several dozen village residents pitched in for the event and worked at Robbins, Burns and Stough parks as well. (Jim Slonoff photos)
Ossining, NYriverjournalonline.com

The Village of Ossining Plants 80 Trees in Nelson Park & Nelson Sitting Park

Both Nelson Park and Nelson Sitting Park, located in the southwestern section of the Village, are in a densely developed neighborhood and are the two largest green spaces in the Village. They are easily accessible to the entire downtown neighborhood and are highly used for both organized and informal recreation. Nelson Park covers approximately 10 acres, while Nelson Sitting Park is about 3 acres. Both parks were severely lacking in trees and canopy cover. Over time, as trees died from age, disease, or storm damage, the parks gradually became deforested, which has resulted in little shade to provide relief from urban heat. The planting of trees in Nelson Park and Nelson Sitting Park will significantly enhance these parks’ aesthetics and biodiversity and improve the quality of life for Village residents, many of whom depend on parks to access outdoor recreation space.
Colchester, VTWCAX

Volunteers plant trees along Indian Brook

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - You may soon see more trees in Colchester, thanks to hundreds of volunteers. Environmental organizations and volunteers spent Friday and Saturday planting trees alongside the Indian Brook in Colchester. That’s where Mill Pond Dam used to be before it was taken down in 2019 to reconnect 31 miles of stream so that fish could get through.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Bygones: Duluth proposes to plant trees for WWI vets

The city of Duluth is considering a proposal to plant trees in honor of the St. Louis County men who died in the World War. Each tree would hold a bronze plate giving the name of the man in whose memory it was planted. A report released yesterday by the...
Gardeningvtcng.com

Spring tree plantings in Shelburne

Members of the Shelburne Tree Committee planted trees, donated by Branch Out Burlington, over the Arbor Day weekend — three honey locusts along School Street, one swamp white oak at Bay Park, and two river birches in the field between Bay Park and the fishing access ramp. Keep your eyes...
Wildlifemavensnotebook.com

DELTA STEWARDSHIP COUNCIL: Non-native species in the Delta, Contemplating the future of the DISB, and Regional San treatment plant upgrade

At the May meeting of the Delta Stewardship Council, Dr. Steve Brandt, Chair of the Delta Independent Science Board, provided a brief background on the Delta Independent Science Board, reported on the Board’s recently completed review on non-native species in the Delta, and discussed the Board’s approach going forward in light of the recent compensation issues. Also, Dr. Laurel Larsen spotlighted a recent study looking at the effects of the Sacramento Regional Sanitation District plant upgrade on phytoplankton.
Pauls Valley, OKPauls Valley Daily Democrat

Grant best water plant hope

Pauls Valley's water treatment plan took a hit when a bone-chilling winter storm blasted through last February as local city officials are now reaching out for some help. Even though the water plant is today still running at an OK level help to pay for some much needed upgrades could come in the potential form of a seven-figure grant.
Businessmining.com

Australia’s Wyloo proposes ‘future metals hub’ for Ontario

After announcing its intention last week to make a C$133 million offer to acquire Noront Resources, Australia’s Wyloo Metals still hasn’t made a formal bid for the Ring of Fire-focused Ontario junior. But it has come out with a plan to create a “world-class future metals hub” in Ontario, starting...
Agriculturecascadebusnews.com

Ecosia, the Search Engine that Plants Trees, Announces Largest-to-Date U.S. Tree Planting Site

(Photo | Courtesy of Ecosia.org) Ecosia (Ecosia.org), the search engine that plants trees, announced that it has begun its largest tree planting project in the U.S, as the company ramps up its focus on U.S.-based environmental initiatives. Tree planting following the Terwilliger Fire within the Willamette National Forest in Oregon began last month, and 13,000 trees are being planted over the course of this reforestation project. Accounting for normal rates of survival, Ecosia expects that 9,750 of these trees will still be growing after three years.
ScotlandPosted by
Indy100

18 million trees to be planted as part of new climate forest

A new urban forest to be planted in and around Glasgow will include 18 million trees to be planted over the next decade. The Clyde Climate Forest will have 10 trees per resident as part of the city region’s commitment to reaching Net Zero while raising woodland cover in the area from 17% to 20%.
Agricultureumanitoba.ca

Protecting our trees through biological pest management

Operations and Maintenance will be spraying on Fort Garry campus during the month of June to combat canker worm and elm spanworm outbreaks on campus. The product being used is called Btk (Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki), a common non-chemical, biological pest control agent used to combat a variety of forestry and agricultural insect pests. Btk is a bacterium found naturally in soils, and has been used successfully world-wide for 30 years.
Ecorse, MItelegramnews.net

Volunteers Needed for Community Tree Planting Event In Ecorse

ECORSE -- ReLeaf Michigan, a statewide non-profit tree organization, in partnership with the City of Ecorse and the Detroit Zoological Society is looking for volunteers to help plant 15 trees in Ecorse on Saturday morning, June12th from 8:45 AM – 12:00 PM. The planting is being done to increase tree cover at Beach Street Park, providing shade and adding beauty to the park.
Michigan StateWLUC

Michigan DNR: Spring planting spree provides trees for school forests

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ten schools across Michigan are planting 110,000 trees in their school forests to protect water quality, enhance diversity and produce future income for the schools. The two-year project is funded by the U.S. Forest Service and Arbor Day Foundation through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Planting...
Gardeninghomedit.com

Dwarf Trees: Best Small Trees For Landscaping

If you want to create an amazing landscape in your yard, then adding trees is almost necessary. But knowing which trees to add can be difficult. Fast-growing shade trees are a favorite but that doesn’t take size into consideration. So instead, you need to look at small trees for landscaping...