Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate and House Democrats Propose New Supreme Court Boundaries.

By Site Editor
Posted by 
Chicago Defender
Chicago Defender
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate and House Redistricting Committees today released a proposed map of new Illinois Supreme Court boundaries to bring them into compliance with the Illinois Constitution by reflecting population shifts over the nearly 60 years since the map was last drawn in 1963. “This map is about equal representation in...

chicagodefender.com
Chicago Defender

Chicago Defender

Chicago, IL
764
Followers
1K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#State Court#Public Hearings#Illinois Supreme Court#Fifth Supreme Court#The Appellate Courts#The Judicial Circuits#Acs#The U S Census Bureau#Judicial Branch#Committee Hearings#Districts#Equal Representation#Sen Omar Aquino#Rep Lisa Hernandez#Input#Population Information#Population Shifts#Demographic Shifts#Recognition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtswkms.org

KY Supreme Court Hears Arguments Over Laws Limiting Beshear Powers

The Kentucky Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday over the legislature’s attempt to limit Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency powers, a day before the governor scheduled coronavirus restrictions to expire. The Republican-led legislature passed several laws undermining the Democratic governor’s emergency powers earlier this year—including a measure limiting executive orders to 30...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Land Line Media

Republicans, Democrats divided over House highway bill

Republicans on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee called out a highway bill for its lack of bipartisanship during a markup hearing on Wednesday, June 9. Last week, the House T&I Committee unveiled the five-year, $547 billion INVEST in America Act. The bill is similar to last year’s HR2 highway bill that ultimately failed in the Senate.
North Branford, CTmilfordmirror.com

House GOP leader says pot bill is 'tainted,' vote must wait

With the Connecticut House of Representatives poised to take up a long-awaited bill that would legalize recreational marijuana for adults, the Republican leader on Tuesday called for an investigation into how language was tucked into the legislation that could have intentionally benefitted at least one individual. House Minority Leader Vincent...
Congress & Courtsqrockonline.com

Illinois Supreme Court Pauses New Court District Map

Part of Illinois’ new political map is not changing. The Illinois Supreme Court yesterday ordered a halt to the changes for court districts. Democratic lawmakers redrew the court district lines as part of the new map. The Supreme Court says those new lines have to wait until the court system can catch-up, shift workers, and direct cases to the proper courtrooms. Republicans say the Democrats re-drew the court districts for political purposes, Democrats say the new lines reflect population shifts in the state.
PoliticsHerald & Review

Gov. Pritzker signs new legislative, Supreme Court maps

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed new legislative and state Supreme Court maps celebrating them for reflecting the state's diversity. "Illinois' strength is in our diversity, and these maps help to ensure that communities that have been left out and left behind have fair representation in our government," said Pritzker. "These district boundaries align with both the federal and state Voting Rights Acts, which help to ensure our diverse communities have electoral power and fair representation."
Labor Issuestribuneledgernews.com

New Hampshire House rejects right to work proposal

(The Center Square) – House lawmakers on Thursday rejected a Republican-led proposal that sought to prevent labor unions from collecting dues from private sector workers. A motion to pass Senate Bill 61, which called for barring unions from charging dues or fees to nonmembers for the costs of representation, failed by a vote of 199-175. A number of Republican lawmakers joined Democrats in tanking the proposal.
Congress & Courtslawweekcolorado.com

Colorado Supreme Court Says Legislature Must Leave Redistricting Details to Independent Commissions

Independent redistricting commissions must remain independent, according to a June 1 decision from the Colorado Supreme Court, which declared unconstitutional a bipartisan bill that would dictate details of the redistricting process. Last month, the General Assembly asked the high court to answer questions about the constitutionality of SB21-247, which passed...
Congress & Courtskjzz.org

U.S. Supreme Court To Rule On Voting Rights In Brnovich V. Democratic National Committee

The U.S. Supreme Court concludes its current term this month, which means a flurry of decisions will be issued by the conservative-leaning court. In addition to major rulings on the Affordable Care Act and the free speech rights of public school students, the court will issue a decision on Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee — a voting rights case that calls into question state laws that mandated the dismissal of ballots cast in the wrong district as well as a ban on so-called “ballot harvesting” — the practice of collecting ballots for delivery.
Congress & Courtsmetrovoicenews.com

Democrats threaten to pack Supreme Court as abortion case nears

A court case that could reexamine the Roe v. Wade abortion decision has Democrats again threatening to pack the U.S. Supreme Court. The Supreme Court announced this month it would hear oral arguments on the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi law prohibiting abortions after the 15th week of a woman’s pregnancy. The justices said they would limit the scope of the case to one question: Are all laws restricting pre-viability abortions unconstitutional? Lower courts struck the law down based on Supreme Court precedent. The high court, though, can change its own precedent.
PoliticsKankakee Daily Journal

House sends controversial FOID card bill to Senate

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois House narrowly passed a bill Saturday that would require gun owners to submit fingerprints when applying for or renewing a Firearm Owner Identification card. Representatives debated for over an hour and a half regarding House Bill 1091, otherwise known as the “Fix the FOID Act.” The...
Congress & CourtsKPVI Newschannel 6

Bill banning hair discrimination in schools passes Illinois House, heads back to Senate

A bill that would prohibit schools from creating rules to limit hairstyles historically tied to a race or ethnicity passed the Illinois House on Thursday. Senate Bill 817 passed with bipartisan support in an 89-22 vote. The bill, lead by state Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago, prohibits public and private schools from creating rules that would ban students from wearing hairstyles typical to their culture.
Illinois StateNews-Democrat

Proposed Supreme Court remap in Illinois evokes previous failed GOP attempt

If Democrats have their way, the state’s five Illinois Supreme Court districts could be redrawn this year for the first time in more than five decades. Democrats in the General Assembly released a new Illinois Supreme Court map Tuesday, May 25, to the surprise of legislative Republicans, who claim they were kept entirely out of the loop on the mapmaking process.
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Mississippi House Kills Senate’s Alternate Medical Marijuana Proposal, Leaving Issue’s Fate Up To Courts

Whether Mississippi will have a medical cannabis program now rests with the Supreme Court, which is weighing a challenge to the voter-approved ballot measure. By Geoff Pender, Mississippi Today After bitter debate—and accusations of lawmakers lying and profiteering—the state House killed a Senate bill aimed at creating a legislative alternative to the Mississippi medical marijuana program voters overwhelmingly added to the state constitution in November. Now, the question of whether Mississippi will have a medical marijuana program anytime soon rests with the Supreme Court, which is set to hear next month a challenge to the voter-passed Initiative 65 marijuana program. After multiple parliamentary challenges to Senate Bill 2765 ground business to a halt in the House on Wednesday—the deadline for its passage by that chamber—Ways and Means Chairman Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, motioned the bill to be “laid on the table.” With the House later adjourning for the day, this killed the measure. Many lawmakers applauded when Lamar made the motion. The bill had brought hours of heated debate in the Senate, and its passage in the House, facing bipartisan opposition, was in doubt even after House amendments. Before the bill was killed, Rep. Joel Bomgar, R-Madison, an ardent supporter and financial backer of Initiative 65, accused Lamar of running “a ruse” and said the bill was aimed at “screwing over everybody who voted for Initiative 65.” Bomgar in committee last week had successfully gutted the Senate bill with an amendment to substitute the language voters passed with Initiative 65. But he claimed this week that his amendment was improperly altered before the bill came to the floor and on Wednesday claimed Lamar planned to revert back to the Senate version all along after Lamar tried to offer a new amendment. “The people have spoken on this,” Bomgar said. “The Supreme…