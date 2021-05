GEORGETOWN - Vandegrift and star sophomore Mimi Burton may not have claimed a state championship at the Class 6A state golf meet, but they may be just a year away. Despite fielding a team that also included three freshmen and a junior, Vandegrift finished second behind Lewisville Hebron with a team score of 295-310 605 Tuesday at Legacy Hills Golf Club. The potential of his team helps ease the disappointment of giving up a three-stroke lead over Hebron after the first round, said first-year coach Ben Lee.