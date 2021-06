In what turned out to be another disappointing performance, the Chicago Fire fell to a battered and bruised DC United squad. However, something was different about this game. Fire fans got a glimpse of the future tonight, and it was pretty cool. So cool in fact, that our man of the match will be none other than Brian Gutierrez. The 3rd youngest player to start a match in Fire history made some good moves and almost pulled off what would have been a spectacular first career goal. For that and for being our bright spot of light in the darkness, he wins our man of the match award.