5 tips for hosting your safe summer wedding

With the warmer weather, you may have seen dock dogs and sandy pups running along the beach. If you've never seen your dog around water, take precaution before bringing them into water. Many dogs are naturally good swimmers (especially retrievers). If you're unsure of your dog's ability, slowly introduce him to water and never, leave him unattended. Your dog could get trapped under a pool cover, and might not realize how to climb back out using steps. Some dogs might even wear themselves out if swimming too far. If possible, keep an eye on how much water your dog ingests. Salt water can be toxic and could be a breeding ground for parasites. Chlorinated pool water can also be irritating to your dog's sensitive skin. If you have any doubt about your dog's swimming ability, make him wear a life vest.