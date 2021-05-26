Local farms open for late spring events

Farms are offering tours, u-pick for flowers and fruit, farm stands and special events for late spring. There are a variety of agritourism activities to choose from including Memorial Day weekend festivals, blueberry, blackberry and flower picking, farm camps for children and workshops for adults. Following is a selection of experiences offered at North Carolina farms through July 4th. Visitors are encouraged to download the Visit NC Farms app to discover more than 1,200 destinations and farms nearby and across the state. You can also search for local and regional agritourism locations at https://gottobenc.com/. Verify event dates, ticket requirements and hours of operation before going.