Agriculture

Local farms open for late spring events

caswellmessenger.com
 5 days ago

Farms are offering tours, u-pick for flowers and fruit, farm stands and special events for late spring. There are a variety of agritourism activities to choose from including Memorial Day weekend festivals, blueberry, blackberry and flower picking, farm camps for children and workshops for adults. Following is a selection of experiences offered at North Carolina farms through July 4th. Visitors are encouraged to download the Visit NC Farms app to discover more than 1,200 destinations and farms nearby and across the state. You can also search for local and regional agritourism locations at https://gottobenc.com/. Verify event dates, ticket requirements and hours of operation before going.

www.caswellmessenger.com
Durham, CTRecord-Journal

BLOG: 5 local farms to visit this summer

This year more than ever, New Englanders have rediscovered their love for the outdoors. Here’s a list of lovely, laid-back local farms to visit, relax at and enjoy. You don’t have to travel far to find a piece of rustic heaven!. JC Farm & Greenhouses, 385 Wallingford Road, Durham. For...
Bedford County, PALancaster Farming

Hospitality Spring Farm Welcomes Visitors

Seven years ago, Nelson and Sarah Phero and their five children were living on an acre lot in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and yearning to buy a farm. “But land is so high in that area, we could not afford one,” Nelson said. They looked around and found they could get a 30-acre farm on good land in Bedford County for the price of their home in Lancaster.
Dallas County, IAadelnews.com

VandeBerg Farms opens as new event venue in Dallas County

A new event space, VandeBerg Farms, has opened in Dallas County and is co-owned by two friends, Meredith Luksetich and Spencer VandeBerg. “I knew Spencer had a facility that was a perfect space for events and I had the event background,” Luksetich said. “I had mentioned to him about turning it into an event venue. We discussed further and kind of went from there. It was slowly pieced together and has become what it is today.”
Derry, NHThe Eagle-Tribune

Frost Farm set to open

DERRY — It is one of the area's most historic properties where people from all over the world gather to enjoy nature, poetry and to learn more about a famed American that called these fields and woods his own. The Robert Frost Farm at 122 Rockingham Road will open for...
AgricultureLeader-Telegram

Down on the farm: The benefits of a cool spring

“Don’t plant your garden until Memorial Day” is a familiar old timer’s saying up here in the Northwoods. In recent years, we’ve experienced warm, early springtimes, and this advice seemed no longer to apply. This year, however, has felt more like an old-fashioned spring, with nighttime freezing temperatures lingering still into mid-May and a chilly north wind even on beautifully sunny days.
Troy, MOlincolnnewsnow.com

Willowbrooke Farms holds an open house

Troy, Mo. - Willowbrooke Farms in Troy had an open house on May 16 at 97 Hogs Head in Troy. Willowbrooke is a farm that opened up in August of 2020. They hold camping events, give riding lessons and opened up to the public as a place to board horses.
Valley City, NDTimes-Online

Farm Rescue Helps McFadgens With Spring Planting

Imagine that you have a job you love, but it’s really more of a lifestyle. A very active lifestyle; including ranching (the cow/calf kind), farming, and running a gravel business. Now suppose that you have suffered an injury serious enough to necessitate a ride in the Life Flight helicopter, leaving...
Bend, ORKTVZ

Central Oregon Locavore offering ‘Farm Kids’ field trips to local farms

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Registration is open for Central Oregon Locavore’s Farm Kids field trip program. This program shows kindergarten through second-grade students where their food comes from by visiting local farms. Farm Kids has already visited Windy Acres Dairy in Prineville and will be visiting Golden Eagle Organics and...
Wilbraham, MAthereminder.com

Rice Fruit Farm prepares for summer with events, expansion

WILBRAHAM – Rice Fruit Farm is getting ready for the summer season by allowing for indoor and outdoor events, expansion and their enlarging homemade ice cream production. Rice Fruit Farm is known for its full bakery and cafe. The local restaurant anticipates having it’s recurring musicians to perform including Mike Forest, Joe Zebian and Aelan Lisowski. Musicians that come to perform create a family friendly environment,” said Rice Fruit Farm’s owner, Anthony Maloni.
Princeton, KYPrinceton Times Leader

Local farm provides food for Princeton and surrounding communities

Community Supported Agriculture is an alternative model for grocery consumers and local farmers, and a Princeton farm provides that alternative. Off U.S. 62, near Walmart and Pennyroyal Center, is Jenny and Patrick Clark’s farm, Urban Paradise Produce. They started the farm a couple of years ago after relocating from Fredonia.
Rock Hall, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Bay foundation converting local farm field to wetlands

ROCK HALL — Dozens of volunteers from both sides of the Chesapeake Bay took up shovels on a farm just south of Rock Hall Saturday, May 15 to help out with a wetlands restoration project. The effort was led by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation on the Harry Green Wetland Preserve...
Agriculturegranbydrummer.com

Open Farm Day returns in Sept.

Thanks to the success of the COVID vaccination program, things are beginning to return to normal, and one of those normal things is having Granby’s Open Farm Day! This year it is being planned for the same day as the Granby Road Race—another event happy to be occurring live instead of independently and virtual—on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Agriculturevenangoextra.com

Community Farm is Officially Open

It took two tries, but with the second snip of the giant scissors on Saturday, May 15, the multi-colored ribbon was cut and the River Roots Community Farm was officially open for growing! The day was a joyful end to an extremely busy few weeks, and an exciting beginning for this partnership between the AC Valley School District, the Oil Region Alliance, and the local community.
Agriculturevegetablegrowersnews.com

Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association schedules events

The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association (OEFFA) invites you to spread your wings this summer with videos, farm tours, and workshops that will help you learn, grow, and connect. The 2021 OEFFA Sustainable Farm Tour and Workshop Series features four farm tours highlighting Ohio’s growing community of sustainable farmers...
Boonville, NYRomesentinel.com

Farm turns love of flowers into blooming local business

BOONVILLE — Hi! My name is Nicole Pitt, and I am the founder of Flower Hill Farm. This is my third season growing and selling fresh cut flowers on our 20-acre property. Well, I grow dozens of specialty cut flowers in farm fashion. This is not gardening or landscaping, I produce stems in high production to provide local flowers from field to vase. I also offer our stems to local florists as well as straight to our customers.
Agriculturenewtownyardley.com

Newtown Yardley, PA Local Farms Announcements

Penndel Food Pantry Donations Begin at Wrightstown Farmers Market. Buy a produce or other item from a market vendor and drop off to the cooler by the Promised Land Farm tent. A volunteer will drive it to the pantry at the end of the market. WFM will continue to collect...
Smithtown, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Historical society welcomes spring with farm festival

The Smithtown Historical Society hosted a Spring Farm Festival on Sunday, May 16. Families were able to enjoy all the historical society’s farm has to offer with children’s games and crafts, pony rides, a petting zoo, sheep shearing, blacksmithing, wool dyeing, food trucks, local vendors and more.