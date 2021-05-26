Cancel
Janesville, WI

Gas leak leads to courthouse evacuation

By Gazette staff
Posted by 
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 16 days ago
JANESVILLE

The Rock County Courthouse was evacuated for more than an hour Wednesday morning after a gas leak was reported near a construction zone on South Main Street.

Other buildings in the area, including the Citrus Cafe, were evacuated as well, according to emergency radio communications.

The leak was reported at 9:38 a.m.

Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said an excavator hit a gas line near Main Street and St. Lawrence Avenue.

The last fire truck left the scene at 10:57 a.m., according to the county 911 center.

The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette

