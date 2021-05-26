Gas leak leads to courthouse evacuation

JANESVILLE

The Rock County Courthouse was evacuated for more than an hour Wednesday morning after a gas leak was reported near a construction zone on South Main Street.

Other buildings in the area, including the Citrus Cafe, were evacuated as well, according to emergency radio communications.

The leak was reported at 9:38 a.m.

Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said an excavator hit a gas line near Main Street and St. Lawrence Avenue.

The last fire truck left the scene at 10:57 a.m., according to the county 911 center.