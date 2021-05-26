PlayStation’s Days of Play Sale begins
As previously teased, the Days of Play Sale is now live on the PlayStation Store, offering huge discounts on some big hitters. For the next two weeks, The Last of Us Part II is reduced by 50 percent, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is down by 40 percent, NBA 2K21 is 84 percent off, and Ghost of Tsushima is 33 percent off. Additionally, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (20 percent off), Demon’s Souls (14 percent off), and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (40 percent off) are also discounted.egmnow.com