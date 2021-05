The Caswell County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a public hearing for May 17th at 6:30 pm in the courtroom of the Historic Courthouse to hear from the public about the sale of the Caswell County Home Health agency. North Carolina General Statute 131E-13 deals with the lease or sale of hospital facilities to or from for-profit or nonprofit corporations or other business entities by municipalities and hospital authorities. This is the statue, although is not really clear in the title of the statute, that would authorize or allow the sale of the Caswell County Home Health agency. There are several phrases within the statute that protect the residents of the selling agency (Caswell County) from receiving decreased levels of service.