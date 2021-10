Earlier this month, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians was recognized for his artistic skills at the Alabama National Fair in Montgomery, Ala. Adam Blythe won first place and “Best of Fair” for his detailed beaded rendition of the University of Alabama football field. Measuring over six feet long and nearly three feet wide, the field weighs over 70 lbs and consists of over 35,000 faceted beads. The sculpture took four years for him to complete by stringing each bead one at a time with only a picture of the actual field as a guide. No glue was used. The entire sculpture, from each end zone to the interior supporting layer, the centerpiece logo, and the two field goals, are entirely held together by five miles of 50 lb fish line.

