Camden Native Samuel Wright Passes Away

Camden Native Samuel E. Wright, best known for his performance as “Sebastian” in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” has passed away. According to reports, Wright died after a multi year battle with prostate cancer at his home in New York. Wright returned to Camden in May 2018 where the City of Camden deemed May 21, 2018 as Samuel Wright Day in the city. Wright also participated in an event while he was here where he surprised the crowd by bringing the cast of “Little Mermaid Jr.” up on the stage and sang “Under The Sea” with them. Our prayers go out to Samuel Wright’s family during this difficult time.