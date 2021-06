The Indiana Department of Transportation held its first public hearing last night on the Washington Avenue project. The hearing was held last night at City Hall. The first part of the project will be from from Belle Crossing back to Gregg Park. The work will improve Washington Avenue in that area, as well as improve drainage along the corridor. INDOT crews expect to keep at least one lane of traffic in place in that area; they plan to do that by doing the work in two phases. One lane of traffic will be maintained in that area, while the other lane is being worked on. The contract is scheduled for bid letting next year, with work set to begin on the project in the 2023 construction season.