Now the home runs are flying. After a banner week of slugging, the seasonal pace for home runs increased from just over 5,500 to 5,593. This weekend is the first time temperatures are entering the 90s for much of the country. Meanwhile, more and more teams are starting to run into pitching depth issues. With just over one-quarter of the season already on the books, I’ll make an educated guess. I think 5,850 home runs will be hit this season – neither a record nor anything to sneeze at by historical standards. Oddly enough, we’re already at seven no-hitters – a tie for the Major League record in a single season - so it’s not as if the pitchers aren’t doing their part to fight back. (The Bumgarner no-no counts)