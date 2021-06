With the news that star defenseman Jaccob Slavin would miss Wednesday night’s playoff game against the Nashville Predators with a lower-body injury, the Carolina Hurricanes got stellar performances from goalie Alex Nedeljkovic and the penalty kill units to head to Nashville with a 2-0 series lead. Sebastian Aho scored on the power play in the first period off a pass from Andrei Svechnikov to give the Canes a 1-0 lead and that lead would hold until late in the third period when Aho netted an empty-net goal for his second of the game. Nedelijkovic made 32 saves to win his second straight playoff game, and notch his first-ever playoff shutout.