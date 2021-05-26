Conflicts of Interest: Incompetent Puppet Masters

Caitlin Johnstone says they’re both member states of the same undeclared empire ruled by uncrowned kings who use governments as weapons to kill and steal. The real consequence of this is that people will begin losing trust in the government and media institutions which support Israel, because without trust the empire can’t propagandize people, and without the ability to propagandize us our rulers cannot rule. There’s no risk for Israel of losing U.S. backing due to the U.S. government suddenly evolving a conscience or listening to its constituents, that won’t happen, but losing control of the narrative poses a major problem for the empire. Someone’s image is going to have to change, and those changes could end up benefiting Palestinians.