newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Conflicts of Interest: Incompetent Puppet Masters

By Conflicts of Interest
Antiwar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick MacFarlane, host of Liberty Weekly and a featured writer at the Libertarian Institute, joins Kyle Anzalone to discuss the new cold war with Russia and China. Pat describes the role of foreign policy thinkers in pushing for a return to ‘great power competition.’ While the central planners believe they are developing strategies to protect America, more often they push fabricated ‘adversaries’ into closer cooperation. Pat and Kyle discuss the repeated failures of hawks who think they can manage the affairs of the entire planet from Washington, DC.

www.antiwar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Puppet#Liberty Weekly#The Libertarian Institute#Foreign Policy Thinkers#Adversaries#Failures#Policy#New Cold War#America#Strategies#Closer Cooperation#Dc#Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Youtube
Country
China
Related
U.S. PoliticsStandard-Examiner

Guest op-ed: American incompetence

At the turn of the 21st century, America was a unipolar global power. A decade after winning the Cold War, we were an economic, political and military hegemon. Two decades later, China is a geopolitical rival, we can neither protect our people from a virus nor our critical infrastructure from a cyber hacker, and Donald Trump — fresh off the presidency — is at war with our most essential democratic traditions.
WorldConsortiumnews.com

The US & Israel Aren’t Puppets of Each Other

Caitlin Johnstone says they’re both member states of the same undeclared empire ruled by uncrowned kings who use governments as weapons to kill and steal. The real consequence of this is that people will begin losing trust in the government and media institutions which support Israel, because without trust the empire can’t propagandize people, and without the ability to propagandize us our rulers cannot rule. There’s no risk for Israel of losing U.S. backing due to the U.S. government suddenly evolving a conscience or listening to its constituents, that won’t happen, but losing control of the narrative poses a major problem for the empire. Someone’s image is going to have to change, and those changes could end up benefiting Palestinians.
PoliticsAntiwar.com

Conflicts of Interest: Biden Silent as Israel Commits War Crimes, Massacres Children

On Conflicts of Interest #110, Will Porter and Kyle Anzalone update the ongoing violence in the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces targeted a number of civilian structures in recent days, including the crowded al-Shati refugee camp – one of the most densely populated places on Earth – killing 10 people, eight of them children. Al-Jalaa Tower, a high-rise building containing offices for the Associated Press and a number of other major media outlets, was also brought down by IDF strikes, making it even harder for the international press to report from the ground in the blockaded Palestinian territory.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Biden incompetence benefitting overseas enemies: Domenech

Biden incompetence benefitting overseas enemies: Domenech. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Foreign Policyalaturkanews.com

Henry Kissinger warns US-China tensions could lead to disaster

In a recent interview, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger warned that competition between the US and China must not escalate into all-out war. Advances in nuclear technology and artificial intelligence- where China and the US are both leaders, have multiplied the potential risks. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe. Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive. Facebook:...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

GOP Lawmakers Seek To Block Biden Admins Directive Promoting BLM Overseas

The Pledge of Allegiance says the American flag represents “one nation, under God, indivisible. …”. But the Biden administration apparently doesn’t see it that way. Earlier this week, ABC News reported, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorized all U.S. embassies and consulates in foreign countries to hoist the Black Lives Matter flag on their official flagpoles.
Politicsheraldcourier.com

Their View: We need politicians who are not puppets

Tied to your party’s platform. Tied to your party’s primary voters. Tied to your party’s donors. Tied to your party’s leaders. And, of course, tied to your consultants so you can get re-elected. Our politicians come with a lot of strings attached. Even the most fervent good-governance advocates, such as...
albuquerqueexpress.com

The Week In Russia: A Parallel Universe

A persistent crackdown makes a grim backdrop for talk of freedom and democracy, and the Kremlin puts on a straight face to defend Alyaksandr Lukashenka by suggesting there was nothing suspicious about the diversion of a passenger jet to Minsk, where authorities arrested a blogger and critic of the Belarusian strongman along with his girlfriend.
Politicskfgo.com

Norway concerned NATO chief taking on too much with reform plan -report

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway objects to some of NATO’s proposed reforms including steps to help stem climate change, fearing the Western alliance could take on too many extra responsibilities, Prime Minister Erna Solberg was quoted as saying on Friday. At a June 14 summit, NATO members including Norway will discuss...
Congress & Courtshighnorthnews.com

Top Lawmakers Want to Establish a US Ambassador-at-Large for Arctic Affairs

Several Congressmen have recently launched bills to establish a US Arctic Ambassador in a push to bolster US diplomacy in the region. “The United States is an Arctic nation because of Alaska, and it is more important than ever that the United States is well-positioned to maintain security and stability in the region. This starts with strong leadership, which is why we need a U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Arctic Affairs.”