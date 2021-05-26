Conflicts of Interest: Incompetent Puppet Masters
Patrick MacFarlane, host of Liberty Weekly and a featured writer at the Libertarian Institute, joins Kyle Anzalone to discuss the new cold war with Russia and China. Pat describes the role of foreign policy thinkers in pushing for a return to ‘great power competition.’ While the central planners believe they are developing strategies to protect America, more often they push fabricated ‘adversaries’ into closer cooperation. Pat and Kyle discuss the repeated failures of hawks who think they can manage the affairs of the entire planet from Washington, DC.www.antiwar.com