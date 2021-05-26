newsbreak-logo
Down Day Leaves Trends Unchanged

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe major equity indexes closed mostly lower Tuesday except for the Nasdaq 100, which posted a gain. Internals were negative on the NYSE, while the NASDAQ Composite saw negative breadth but positive up/down volume. Yet, the down session had no impact of the current near-term chart trends that remain a mix of positive and neutral projections, in our opinion. The data continues to send a generally neutral message as well. As a result, with the indexes essentially at levels of one month ago, we have yet to see enough evidence presented to warrant a change in our current near-term “neutral” macro-outlook of equities.

