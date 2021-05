The Phillips County Commissioners have approved a resolution opposing Citizen Initiative 16. The Initiative relates to the care and exploitation of livestock. In March, a citizen initiative titled Protect Animals from Unnecessary Suffering and Exploitation, also known as PAUSE, was approved by the Board of the Colorado Secretary of State for petition on the Nov. 22 general election ballot as Initiative 16. The initiative would broadly re-define animal sexual abuse in a manner that would criminalize many common and necessary veterinary and animal husbandry practices. It would also require tremendous delays, in some cases years, prior to human processing of livestock for food.