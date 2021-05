LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – National Police Week is May 9 -15, with the 15th designated as Peace Officer’s Memorial Day. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day as a special tribute to law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. “Police week was established as a time to honor all law enforcement and corrections officers and reflect on the dedication and commitment to the safety of our citizens.”