Brookville, PA

A look back

By Rich Rhoades
Courier-Express
 15 days ago

The Brookville Raiders track team’s big guns of Vinny Dougherty, Dylan Buffington and Ryan Kerr all earned return trips to this week’s PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University in five events. The trio had a hand in 47 of the team’s 55 points in their runner-up finish to Elk County Catholic. Dougherty defended his titles in the long and triple jumps while just missing a repeat in the high jump. He also added a sixth-place finish in the 100-meter dash. Dougherty won the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 3 1/2 inches, 1 1/2 inches shy of his own school record and less than two inches of the meet record. In the triple jump, he went 43 feet, 11 1/4 inches to win by more than two feet. Dueling with top-seeded Mike Shuey of Johnsonburg in the high jump, Dougherty managed to clear the same height at 6 feet, 2 inches, but Shuey earned the gold medal thanks to the less-misses tiebreaker. Shuey also denied Kerr of a repeat title in the javelin when he threw the spear 190 feet, 2 inches, beating Kerr’s best throw of 188 feet, 3 inches by just under two feet. Since a top-two finish earns a state berth, Kerr will head back to states. ... The Lady Raiders will send five athletes to Shippensburg this weekend to compete in eight events. The group of twin sophomore sisters Lanae and Aisha Newsome, first-year senior Brianne Dietrich, sophomore Ashley Wolfe and freshman Emily Rickard had a hand in all of the team’s 97 points scored. Sophomore Lanae Newsome won her second straight Jim Manners Award for the female athlete who scored the most points during the meet. For the second straight year as well, she won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and anchored the winning 4x100 relay. In the 100 dash and relay, she set and helped establish new school and meet records. In the preliminaries, she broke her record from last year with a time of 12.55 seconds, then won in the finals with a 12.58, a half-second better than runner-up and teammate Dietrich. ... Playing its first game in 11 days, the Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team showed few signs of rust in scoring three first-inning runs en route to a 4-0 victory over Keystone in the opening round of the District 9 Class A playoffs Tuesday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex. The Lions (13-2), who host fifth-seeded Brockway in Thursday’s quarterfinals, last played at North Clarion May 13 in a game that lasted three innings in a 15-0 C-L win.

www.thecourierexpress.com
