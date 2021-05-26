Cancel
Economy

Bepza economic zone eyes $10b investment

By Jagaran Chakma
The Daily Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) is establishing an economic zone at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) to diversify exports. The agency will emphasise the electronic and spare parts manufacturing industries keeping in mind the fourth industrial revolution and job creation. "The new zone will be different...

