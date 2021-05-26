Bepza economic zone eyes $10b investment

No matter what you’re studying, the lessons you learn in these classes can still apply to your day-to-day life. Having studied in a high school system where a formal economics program was not available, I was first exposed to the field during the first semester of my freshman year. I was immediately attracted to it, and after an introductory course, I decided to major in economics. A few years of study in this field enabled me to gain an understanding of the economic world with in-and-out knowledge in some specialized areas, and instilled in me strategic and rational thinking skills that complement my studies in psychology and the other liberal arts. Here are my experiences studying economics and how it contributes to my worldview.