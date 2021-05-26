Entertainment Briefs — May 26

For bowling alleys across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic has been like a brutal stretch of gutterballs — day after day, month after month, 2020 into 2021. Bowling is, at its heart, a social sport, said Ginger Almer, a co-owner of Jack’s House on Highway 25 in east Brainerd. It’s not like the average player wants to stop by and play a couple rounds in solitude, she noted; instead bowling has always been an event — a spontaneous getaway for some, a weekly ritual for others — where gatherings are to be expected and competition is the glue that binds a culture of comradery the world over.