Entertainment Briefs — May 26
The Crossing Arts Alliance presents the "Bob Ross Cherrywood Challenge" Exhibition set to open Friday, May 28, at the art gallery in downtown Brainerd. Every year, Cherrywood Hand Dyed Fabrics challenges artists to create a unique piece of art with a limited color palette. Given simple rules, participants are encouraged to push themselves creatively to design an original fiber art piece, taking inspiration from the art and legacy of the late Bob Ross, creator of public television's "The Joy of Painting."