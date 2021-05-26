Cancel
Brainerd, MN

Entertainment Briefs — May 26

By Brainerd Dispatch
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crossing Arts Alliance presents the “Bob Ross Cherrywood Challenge” Exhibition set to open Friday, May 28, at the art gallery in downtown Brainerd. Every year, Cherrywood Hand Dyed Fabrics challenges artists to create a unique piece of art with a limited color palette. Given simple rules, participants are encouraged to push themselves creatively to design an original fiber art piece, taking inspiration from the art and legacy of the late Bob Ross, creator of public television’s “The Joy of Painting.”

The Pilot-Independent

Crossing Arts Salute To The Arts exhibition needs submissions

BRAINERD — Submissions are now open for THE annual exhibition “Salute To The Arts” which will be on display in the Crossing Arts gallery from June 11-July 3. Salute to the Arts is a well-received and energizing annual juried exhibit held at The Crossing Arts Gallery that highlights exceptional, fresh, new work from area artists.
Pine And Lakes News

Nisswa Lions Club selects 12 scholarship recipients

The Nisswa Lions Club awarded 12 scholarships to local graduating seniors. Each recipient received a $2,000 scholarship. Seven students from Pequot Lakes High School were selected: Jack Benson, Sydney Dorion, Bryce Fabian, Jackalyn Fox, Ashley Huseby, Mollie Pierson and Logan Wallin. Five students from Brainerd High School were selected: Ceci...
Brainerd Senior Calendar - May 17-21

8 a.m.-noon - Card Recyclers. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the Public) 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - LSS Dining: Takeout only, Chicken and noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, applesauce, cookie, milk. 12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge. 1 p.m. - Cribbage. 4 p.m. - Great Decisions. Tuesday. 7 a.m.-4 p.m....
Southern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Special Events - May 12

Lamplighter Community Theatre will open its doors to present “The Last Five Years” live at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 13-15 at the Landmark Inn in Staples, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday. The musical composed by Jason Robert Brown will be performed live to a limited audience and it also will be streamed online. Tickets are $12 to see it in person or $10 to view the play via a livestreaming show to be watched in the comfort of one’s home. Tickets are available at lctstaples.com. The show also will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Onamia calendar: Coming events

1. Off The Rails Market - May 29th; 2. Crossfit Beyond Sport Cohen Weightlifting Seminar; 3. Military & Veteran Pit Crew Experience in Brainerd, MN.; 4. Historic Guided Mansion Tours; 5. 2021 Midwest Seabee Ball Picnic;
Brainerd Dispatch

What's Doing - May 16

Local AAUW member elected to Minnesota American Association of University Women Nominations Committee. Saundra Martell, a member of the Brainerd Lakes Area American Association of University Women Branch, has been elected to a two-year term on the American Association of University Women of Minnesota Nominations Committee. The election results were announced at the state meeting May 1.
Crow Wing County, MN

Soup kitchen fridge, freezer addition to serve county food needs

A new walk-in refrigerator and freezer addition at Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen in Brainerd will serve as a storage hub for food shelves throughout Crow Wing County. Thanks in part to a coronavirus relief grant from the county, the soup kitchen was able to partner with those in its food coalition — including food shelves in Pequot Lakes, Crosby, Crosslake and at Central Lakes College — to purchase the equipment and enhance food resources in the area. Crow Wing Energized and the University of Minnesota Extension Office aided with the project as well.
Brainerd Dispatch

Small Business Spotlight: Jack’s House offers an emporium of group-oriented fun

For bowling alleys across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic has been like a brutal stretch of gutterballs — day after day, month after month, 2020 into 2021. Bowling is, at its heart, a social sport, said Ginger Almer, a co-owner of Jack’s House on Highway 25 in east Brainerd. It’s not like the average player wants to stop by and play a couple rounds in solitude, she noted; instead bowling has always been an event — a spontaneous getaway for some, a weekly ritual for others — where gatherings are to be expected and competition is the glue that binds a culture of comradery the world over.
Preschool registration opens May 17 in Pequot Lakes

Registration for Pequot Lakes preschool programs for children ages 3-5 will open at 9 a.m. Monday, May 17. Offerings for children ages 4 and 5 include half and full day options. Morning options are available for ages 3 and 4. Visit "Early Childhood" under "Schools" at isd186.org to learn more.
Church News - May 12

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, has scheduled two worship services for this week. On Wednesday, May 12, there will be a worship evening service at 6 p.m. with Pastor Paul Erdal preaching. Holy Communion will be served. Following the service, the Trinity Bells will meet in the choir room.
Brainerd Junior Jaycees win national awards

The Brainerd Junior Jaycees recently won a number of national awards at the annual convention in Billings, Montana. Chapter awards include national Junior Jaycees outstanding chapter of the year and honors for two events conducted throughout the year, the Fall Retreat and the Halloween Social. Two members, Lainey Baillif and Aden Extrand, also received Minnesota presidential medallions for their positive impact to their community, according to a news release.
Looking Back: May 13, 2021

Students from Rad Royer’s outdoor conservation class at Pequot Lakes High School begin a roadside beautification project on the east side of State Highway 371. Harris Tweed of Pequot Lakes donated trees to be planted by the class. 30 years ago, May 16, 1991. Lori Hedman is named valedictorian and...