Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

The 2022 Kona Rove Steel is Here

By Miles Arbour
bikepacking.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKona just announced part of its 2022 Kona Rove lineup that includes 1x and 2x drivetrain options, and multiple price points with steel frames and steel or carbon forks. Find details on the new steel Rove LTD, Rove DL, and Rove here…. Although the Rove is Kona’s most affordable drop...

bikepacking.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kona Rove Steel#The Rove Ltd#Chromoly Steel#Shimano Grx 2#The Kona Rove Ltd#Trp#Wtb Venture Comp#Shimano Sora#Rove Verso Full Carbon#Bike#Light Duty Bikepacking#Gravel Rides#Steel Frames#Hydraulic Brakes#Thru Axles#Light Duty Touring#Mechanical Tektro Brakes#Stock#Models#Konaworld Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Surf Blue Hyundai Kona SE

Certification Program Details: DUNCAN DIFFERENCE CERTIFIED WITH A 130 POINT INSPECTION AND 10 YEAR / 100,000 MILE LIMITED WARRANTY FROM DATE OF PURCHASE! Awards:. * 2018 KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000 * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Fun SUVs * 2018 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Lime Twist Hyundai Kona

Nice, ONLY 13,740 Miles! EPA 29 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $3,100 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium...
Carshiconsumption.com

This Suzuki Katana Tribute Is Built On A 200HP WSBK-Spec GSX-R1000 Race Bike

First unveiled in concept form in 1979, the Suzuki Katana is nothing short of a motorcycling cult classic, penned by a team of ex-BMW designers and sporting a distinctive, sharp, wedge-shaped half-fairing. In a bid to pay homage to the 1980s icon, Team Classic Suzuki has whipped up an ultra-high-performance Katana tribute built around an ex-World Superbike GSX-R1000 racer.
CarsRideApart

Check Out This Mad Custom Kawasaki ZRX1100

A Universal Japanese Motorcycle (UJM) is as basic as they come, and a dream for customizers to make into anything they want to. That being said, MR Martini's custom ZRX1100 is a absolute looker of a "lightly-modified" custom bike. The base bike used in this project is a 2001 Kawasaki...
Gas Pricepowersportsbusiness.com

Zero Motorcycles announces 2021 Cash for Carbon motorcycle trade-in program

Zero Motorcycles has announced the brief return of its most successful incentive program, Cash for Carbon. The recent surge in powersports participation has created a flood of new and returning motorcyclists in search of adventure, while the recent gasoline shortages have exacerbated the shortage of motorcycles as riders flock to more fuel-efficient modes of transportation. As a result, Zero Motorcycles is proud to make the transformational riding experience of an electric motorcycle more attainable than ever with its trade-in promotion.
Carsbikeexif.com

Mini-chop: A solid gold Kawasaki W175 from West Java

The Indonesian custom scene is a rich seam of gold, and this compact chop from Tole Motorworks is 24-carat perfection. It’s based on the Kawasaki W175, and not surprisingly, picked up an award at the huge local show Kustomfest. The W175 is one of those bikes from the big Japanese...
Bicycleshiconsumption.com

Harley-Davidson Taps REV’IT! For A Rugged Adventure Riding Gear Collection

For the last few decades, Harley-Davidson’s motorcycle gear and apparel division has been responsible for a significant portion of the MoCo’s annual revenue, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the several billion dollars generated by the Milwaukee marque. And though the black and orange brand already produces a wide range of gear for their cruiser bikes, the introduction of Harley’s first adventure bike meant the company was in need of a new collection of adventure riding gear. So, rather than attempting to develop their own gear from scratch, H-D turned to the experts over at REV’IT! to collaborate on a new capsule collection of riding gear for the new Pan America.
Carshiconsumption.com

Toyota Unveils A 382HP Carbon Fiber Aero-Kitted A91-CF Edition Supra GR

Last year, after an extended, more than two-decade-long hiatus, Toyota released the fifth generation of the iconic Supra. And after previously deploying limited edition variants for its native Japanese market, the Aichi outfit has now unveiled its plans for a limited run of A91-CF (Carbon Fiber) Edition GR Supras that will be exclusive to the North American market for the 2022 model year.
BicyclesBikerumor

2022 Juliana Roubion 150mm all-mountain bike is a well-proportioned mullet

The 2022 Juliana Roubion rolls out a mullet mountain bike for the first time in the brand’s history. Running the very same frame as the 2022 Santa Cruz Bronson, the new Roubion is the women’s counterpart, differing only in the shock tune for the lighter rider. Either way, the mullet makeover is a significant one. With it, Juliana bring a proportional approach to frame design, too. Here’s more.
BicyclesCleanTechnica

The Fiido L3 Electric Bike — CleanTechnica Review

Fiido has a line of innovative folding electric bikes and we were fortunate enough to get our hands on the brand new Fiido L3 to see what it’s capable of in some real world testing. On the surface, the L3 is a compact folding electric bike capped out with a beautifully comfortable cruiser saddle and a massive battery.
CarsRideApart

The Kawasaki Ninja H2 R Races Into The Indian Market

Few bikes hold as much of a legend status in the modern day as the Kawasaki Ninja H2 R. Currently considered as one of the fastest—if not the fastest production motorcycles in the world, suffice it to say that the Ninja H2 R is capable of achieving ungodly speeds and mind-numbing acceleration. This track-only machine has been sitting at the throne of performance oriented machines since 2015, with a claimed top speed of 380 kilometers per hour.
CarsCNET

Here's the base 2022 Ford Maverick in all its steel-wheel glory

Yep, you read it right. The 2022 Ford Maverick starts at a lowly $21,490 before a mandatory $1,495 destination charge. That's frankly wild considering we live in a world where the average new car costs around $38,000. So, let's take a look at the base Maverick in its XL trimmings, shall we?
Carscycleworld.com

2021 Honda CB650R ABS

Addictive engine performance, plus no decrease in power from meeting Euro 5 emissions standards. New suspension for a firmer ride, but perhaps a little too firm. Honda keeps the distinctly compact and sleek looks of the middleweight CB but makes changes to meet Euro 5 emissions standards, improves rider comfort and use, and makes a swap to Showa’s higher-spec suspension.
Carshiconsumption.com

FELO Unleashes An Aggressive, Tech-Laden EV Scooter For Urban Riding Duties

Late in 2020, Kymco unveiled a sharp and aggressive-looking electric scooter model offering the range and performance capabilities comparable to a small-displacement petrol-powered machine. More recently, the Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer has entered a strategic partnership with FELO to deliver a redesigned, tech-laden version of the two-wheeler known as the FW-06 DX.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Thunder Gray Hyundai Kona

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Multi Zone Climate Control, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Kona SEL, I4, AWD, Thunder Gray, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Mudguards, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 01, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/SiriusXM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Odometer is 10856 miles below market average! 25/30 City/Highway MPG.
Industryyieh.com

Steel News

Taiwan's stainless steel mills will offer prices for June this week. Although the LME nickel slid below the US$17,000/ton level, it seemed not to impact stainless steel prices. Despite the drop in nickel prices, the price of main imported raw materials and scrap are rising by more than US$260/ton and...
Bicycleskonaworld.com

Kona UnpACKED: COLT FETTERS LOADED PROCESS 134

Colt Fetters was looking for a bike that could ride everything close to home and do it in style. The Process 134 CR/DL 29 looked to be the perfect mountain bike for the Four Corners area, from the techy trails in Moab to the high desert single track in Durango to the raddest bike-packing route of ‘em all, the Colorado Trail. This bike is somewhat of a singletrack quiver killer.
Carscyclingtips.com

Bikes of Unbound Gravel: Whitney Allison’s Ibis Hakka MX

Whitney Allison is among an ever-growing crop of professional road racers who have found a second home in the gravel world. Allison entered the 2021 edition of Unbound Gravel as one of the favourites and came away with fourth place. Her bike of choice was an Ibis Hakka MX. For...
Cyclingroadbikeaction.com

EXPLORING CHILEAN GRAVEL WITH KONA BIKES

Up mountains, around lakes and into the elements, Kona supported a gravel expedition across Chile aboard their drop-bar Libre gravel bikes. Riders push themselves with the support of the group to explore the gravel less travelled in Chile.