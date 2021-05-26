The 2022 Kona Rove Steel is Here

For the last few decades, Harley-Davidson’s motorcycle gear and apparel division has been responsible for a significant portion of the MoCo’s annual revenue, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the several billion dollars generated by the Milwaukee marque. And though the black and orange brand already produces a wide range of gear for their cruiser bikes, the introduction of Harley’s first adventure bike meant the company was in need of a new collection of adventure riding gear. So, rather than attempting to develop their own gear from scratch, H-D turned to the experts over at REV’IT! to collaborate on a new capsule collection of riding gear for the new Pan America.