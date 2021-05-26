The 2022 Kona Rove Steel is Here

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Multi Zone Climate Control, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Kona SEL, I4, AWD, Thunder Gray, Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Mudguards, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 01, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/SiriusXM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Odometer is 10856 miles below market average! 25/30 City/Highway MPG.