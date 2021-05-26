newsbreak-logo
Madison, AL

Crestwood names Kristina Goodwin as Chief Nursing Officer

By Gregg Parker
themadisonrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON – Kristina Goodwin of Madison is applying her extensive and impressive experience in medicine as Chief Nursing Officer at Crestwood Medical Center. Goodwin, a certified and registered nurse practitioner, has 16 years of nursing experience. Since 2014, she has worked at Crestwood with ever-expanding responsibilities including Director of Critical Care and Cardiovascular Services; Senior Director of Nursing Services; and Assistant Chief Nursing Officer.

