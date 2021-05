Damiano Caruso laughed. The toughest opponent on Monte Zoncolan wasn’t Egan Bernal or Simon Yates, he said past the finish line, but the relentless slopes of the mountain itself. The Sicilian had entered stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia expecting to concede ground to more explosive riders and so it proved, but he withstood their onslaught better than anyone else to remain third in the overall standings.