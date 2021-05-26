Gators’ offense erupts in defeat of Mississippi State

Oklahoma (26-26, 10-13 Big 12) defeated Baylor (31-17, 11-12), 10-6, during the second of a three game series Friday. OU’s pitching struggled early in the game as redshirt freshman starter Braden Carmichael gave up five runs in just four and two-thirds innings. Baylor jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning after redshirt freshman Kyle Nevin drove in two runs with a single. Carmichael later gave up a home run off the bat of redshirt sophomore Chase Wehsener in the second, a run in the third and an earned run in the fifth.