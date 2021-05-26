Cancel
Gators’ offense erupts in defeat of Mississippi State

By GatorCountry.com
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Gators football, Arkansas, Brandon Smith, Florida Gators men's basketball, Brad Thompson, Luke Hancock, Kentucky, Florida, Georgia. It had been a rough nine days for the Gators’ offense. They managed just one run in the finale of the Georgia series. They followed that up by striking out 44 times in three games at Arkansas. In their opening round defeat of Kentucky in the SEC Tournament on Tuesday, they mustered just five hits.

