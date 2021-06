Springs Valley graduates received several scholarships and school achievement awards during the May 14 Senior Awards Night. Gavin Angel received the Bateman Scholarship of $500, as well as one of the $1,250 Hib and Bonnie Lindsey Scholarships, the $1,000 Lion’s Club Scholarship, one of the $763 Joseph Crowder Scholarships, one of the Curt Gilstrap $250 Scholarships, the $500 Clayton Conrad Scholarship, the $1,000 Orange County Child Care Co-op Scholarship and the $1,000 Maud Anna Ham Memorial scholarship.