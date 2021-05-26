Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

MADD and CDOT honor veterans killed by impaired drivers

By Jasmine Arenas
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 8 days ago
MADD and CDOT honor veterans killed by impaired drivers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSyQY_0aCSnILE00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation and Mothers Against Drunk Driving honored the veterans killed by impaired drivers during a remembrance ceremony at the Colorado Springs Christian School Wednesday.

The groups wanted to honor the six United States military veterans killed by impaired drivers ahead of Memorial Day. The veterans' families, Colorado State Patrol, and local military and law enforcement personnel attended Wednesday's event.

One parent shared their pain, hoping his story will make people think twice before getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

Craig Mansfield's son, Kristopher Mansfield, was in the Airforce and served in Iraq. Weeks after coming home from deployment, he died in a car crash in Denver involving an impaired driver. He was 23-years-old.

Mansfield said every Memorial Day they're reminded how their son survived deployment only to die in while driving.

"He came home, but could not survive the streets of Denver - so around this type of holiday all I have left are dog tags."

According to CDOT, during Memorial Day weekend in 2020 nearly 30% of DUI arrests in Colorado were made in El Paso County.

"El Paso County is a hot spot for impaired driving in the state, we see more deaths that involve an impaired driver there than anywhere in the state, that is why it is so important that our law enforcement is there removing impaired drivers before they crash," said Sam Cole, with CDOT.

CDOT, Colorado State Patrol, and local law enforcement agencies plan on doing their part in keeping the roads safe this Memorial Day Weekend. The Heat Is On DUI campaign begins May 28 and goes through Monday, June 1.

So far in 2021, Colorado law enforcement agencies have made roughly 600 impaired driving arrests.

The post MADD and CDOT honor veterans killed by impaired drivers appeared first on KRDO .

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
881
Followers
356
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Denver, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Veterans#Dui#Colorado State Patrol#Car Crash#Impaired Driving#Drunk Drivers#Transportation Department#Madd#Airforce#Impaired Drivers#Cdot Honor#Dui Campaign#Memorial Day Weekend#Law Enforcement Personnel#Dui Arrests#El Paso County#Colo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Country
Iraq
Related
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Region law enforcement at odds with ACLU over bill set to limit arrests and bond

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Top law enforcement officers in El Paso County and the Teller County Sheriff are voicing concerns about a Colorado Senate bill that aims to limit misdemeanor arrests and eliminate cash bail for people charged with certain felony crimes. Senate Bill 273 calls on police and deputies to not arrest people The post Pikes Peak Region law enforcement at odds with ACLU over bill set to limit arrests and bond appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews begin major roads project in south Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A four-in-one road project from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) aimed at improving military access, mobility and safety improvements has broken ground in Colorado Springs. It's a massive project that involves sections of Interstate 25, as well as CO94, S. Academy Blvd. and Charter Oak Ranch Road. It could bring The post Crews begin major roads project in south Colorado Springs area appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

6th year of 2C expanded street paving program begins in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Expect to see more neighborhood streets repaved this year, as the city starts its sixth year of the 2C taxpayer-funded street paving program. This year also marks the beginning of a five-year extension of the project -- at a slightly lower tax rate -- by voters. However, Mayor John Suthers The post 6th year of 2C expanded street paving program begins in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department Donates Aerial Truck to sister city in Mexico

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is donating a 75-foot aerial fire truck to our sister city in Nuevo Casas Grandes, Mexico. “They don’t have many funds for their department, so they’ll use what they can get,” said Captain Mike Smaldino, Public Information Officer with the Colorado Springs Fire Department. "This The post Colorado Springs Fire Department Donates Aerial Truck to sister city in Mexico appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak United Way host vaccine clinic and food drive at Mitchell High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, a Pfizer mobile vaccination van will be stationed at Mitchell High School as part of Pikes Peak United Way’s food distribution. The van will have the capacity for up to 200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is now approved for people 12 and over. Those interested in receiving The post Pikes Peak United Way host vaccine clinic and food drive at Mitchell High School appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Firework ban in unincorporated El Paso County; officials warn of high fire danger despite record moisture

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has just made the sale or use of any fireworks illegal within unincorporated parts of the county. Despite the region getting more rain in May than Seattle and Portland combined, the Colorado Springs area still isn't in a good spot in terms of fire The post Firework ban in unincorporated El Paso County; officials warn of high fire danger despite record moisture appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Wednesday ceremony in Pueblo marks 100th anniversary of Great Flood

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Steel City and Home of Heroes endured World War I and the Spanish Flu pandemic in the late 1910s but faced its worst disaster just a few years later. On the evening of July 3, 1921, floods from the Arkansas River and Fountain Creek converged on downtown Pueblo, causing severe The post Wednesday ceremony in Pueblo marks 100th anniversary of Great Flood appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

From Pueblo to Cheyenne, largest money laundering case in Colorado recorded history

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday seven people were arrested in connection with a mass money laundering scheme. During a press conference, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock called this incident "one of the largest in recorded money laundering operations in the history of the state of Colorado." Multiple Colorado The post From Pueblo to Cheyenne, largest money laundering case in Colorado recorded history appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado kids in dire need of mental health care are being sent out of state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The lack of resources and beds for children in the state is forcing Children's Hospital Colorado to send kids in dire need of mental healthcare out-of-state for treatment. In Colorado, health officials are responding to around four child suicide attempts a week. "Currently we're actually shipping kids, our own kids The post Colorado kids in dire need of mental health care are being sent out of state appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Flood documentary premieres Thursday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was 100 years ago on June 3rd, 1921, that the city of Pueblo was struck with a flood that devastated the city and displaced thousands. Thursday, filmmakers are premiering a documentary detailing the experiences of people affected by that monumental flood. The co-producer of the film is Samuel Ebersole, a The post Pueblo Flood documentary premieres Thursday appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region warns of pets going missing during summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says summer is the time of year when more pets go missing from their homes. During the summer, pets have more chances to sneak out through open doors or get away from their families while out of the house, according to The post Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region warns of pets going missing during summer appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Closure of North Cheyenne Cañon Road in Colorado Springs extended through mid-June

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Parks & Recreation Department had hoped to finish an improvement project in popular North Cheyenne Cañon Park and reopen the main road by Memorial Day weekend, but wet weather has delayed that plan. As a result, on one of its busiest days of the year, the road will remain The post Closure of North Cheyenne Cañon Road in Colorado Springs extended through mid-June appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs businesses hoping for success during rebound era

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's been quite the year for small businesses across Southern Colorado, but now that restrictions have been lifted most businesses are looking to bounce back. Felipe's 109 Taco Burgers on South Academy Boulevard is one of the many local businesses facing a different challenge. During the pandemic, their food truck The post Colorado Springs businesses hoping for success during rebound era appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Inmates at Pueblo County Jail offered COVID-19 vaccine

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A joint effort between FEMA, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, and the County Health Department allowed jail inmates to receive the COVID vaccine this week. Wednesday, 156 inmates at the Pueblo County Jail received a vaccine. That's roughly a third of those currently jailed. The vaccine was voluntary. The Sheriff's The post Inmates at Pueblo County Jail offered COVID-19 vaccine appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

After weeks of silence, Pueblo searches for two missing women

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities in Pueblo are asking for the public's held in finding two missing women, 18-year-old Kyla Richards of Pueblo West and 29-year-old Brandee Bryant of Pueblo. Family for both Richards and Bryant haven't seen or heard from either in weeks. Monday morning, around a dozen men and women met at Mineral The post After weeks of silence, Pueblo searches for two missing women appeared first on KRDO.
Denver, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Lawmakers pass $5.3 billion transportation bill, sent to Governor’s desk

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the House approved a $5.3 billion transportation bill, sending it to the Governor's desk for the final approval. Senate Bill 260, or the Sustainability Of The Transportation System bill, concerns the sustainability of the transportation system in the state. This bill will create new sources of dedicated funding and state The post Colorado Lawmakers pass $5.3 billion transportation bill, sent to Governor’s desk appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Visitors can access improved parking lot uphill of Helen Hunt Falls beginning June 2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews completed construction on an upper parking lot in North Cheyenne Cañon Park. Construction completed Tuesday on the existing gravel parking lot located uphill of Helen Hunt Falls at the intersection of North Cheyenne Canyon Road, high Drive, and Gold Camp Road. The parking lot has newly resurfaced asphalt, 94 The post Visitors can access improved parking lot uphill of Helen Hunt Falls beginning June 2 appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Library program in Colorado Springs aims to improve kindergarten readiness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Library District has teamed up with LENA Start to help improve school readiness by encouraging parents to talk more with their children. The 10-week program is for parents and caregivers of infants and toddlers (0-33 months). Parents are given a "talk pedometer" to measure how much they're The post Library program in Colorado Springs aims to improve kindergarten readiness appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Memorial Day 2021 marks first maskless holiday for most Americans in over a year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With more and more Americans getting vaccinated, this year’s memorial day looks a lot different than it did the last. There are more people shopping and traveling. For most people, it’s their first maskless holiday in over a year. According to AAA, more than 37,000,000 people in the U.S. are The post Memorial Day 2021 marks first maskless holiday for most Americans in over a year appeared first on KRDO.
Fort Carson, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Fort Carson hosts National Education Tour

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Teachers from across America along with Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, commanding general of U.S. Army Recruiting Command, will tour Fort Carson Wednesday as part of Army National Hiring Days. The tour will highlight educational and career opportunities for young Soldiers and potential recruits, while also emphasizing the importance of service to the nation to The post Fort Carson hosts National Education Tour appeared first on KRDO.