Top 10 SaaS Product Marketing Trends for 2021

There’s a lot that goes into modern SaaS marketing, and while many would still say that SaaS marketing is a copy-paste of traditional B2B marketing, it’s important to note that it takes a lot more to succeed in the millennial-driven SaaS sector. Boring websites and conversion-heavy content will not cut it anymore, because SaaS marketing in 2021 is all about personalization, the customer’s journey, and using your customer data to its maximum potential. If you want to market effectively as a SaaS business, you will need to focus on the right channels as well, but you will also need to create omni-channel experiences to appeal to various buyer groups.