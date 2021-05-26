‘City of Lies’ film, featuring soundtrack contributions from Joe Perry, being released on DVD, Blu-ray in June

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAerosmith‘s Joe Perry contributed to five songs that are featured in the 2021 film City of Lies, which will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 8. City of Lies, which premiered in theaters and on Video on Demand earlier this year, stars Perry’s Hollywood Vampires band mate Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker. The film, which was based on the 2002 book LAbyrinth, by Randall Sullivan, is a dramatic crime thriller centered around the investigation of the murder of hip-hop legend Notorious B.I.G.

