Paddock Pass Podcast Episode 209: Looking Ahead To Mugello - Is Ducati A Dead Cert?

motomatters.com
 23 days ago

It's been a busy week for the Paddock Pass Podcast crew. As well as the WorldSBK show with Steve English and Gordon Ritchie, Steve joins Adam Wheeler, Neil Morrison, and David Emmett to look ahead to the MotoGP race at Mugello this weekend. We kick off the show with a quick review of how the calendar, and how various restrictions and easening thereof could affect the second half of 2021.

motomatters.com
