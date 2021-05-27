Paddock Pass Podcast Episode 209: Looking Ahead To Mugello - Is Ducati A Dead Cert?

The Purple Bull Junior, who’s driving for Trident this 12 months, mentioned he’s “very grateful for the final identify I’ve and for the advantages” however mentioned “in a method it solely will get you thus far.” Doohan, 18, additionally mentioned “it will be much more have been I to take the two-wheeled route.” His father gained 5 consecutive 500cc World Championships between 1994 and 1998, with solely Giacomo Agostini, Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez having gained extra. Jack had a troublesome begin in F3, ending 26th for HWA Racelab final 12 months and failing to attain a single level. However he at present sits fifth within the drivers’ championship, with 21 factors and one podium from the primary spherical in Barcelona. Requested if he felt any surname stress, Doohan mentioned: “I’m clearly very grateful for the final identify I’ve and for the advantages, however you understand, in a method it solely will get you thus far. “Particularly on this sport, you don’t carry out then you definately’re out. I really feel like after final 12 months I’m very fortunate to get one other alternative this 12 months, and an opportunity to indicate my potential. “However on the stress facet of issues, I really feel like you understand, as you mentioned, it will be much more have been I to take the two-wheeled route, so on the four-wheeled route clearly there’s the slightest little bit of stress, in all probability. “It stands out possibly somewhat bit extra on a degree particularly in all probability should you’re not performing. “However hey, I’m placing that form of not performing stage previously and give attention to myself, ensuring that I’m one of the best I may be with the staff round me and the automobile I’ve obtained and hopefully then having fun with the stress, in a method, if that is sensible.” F3 returns in assist of the French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard this weekend.