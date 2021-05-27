Cancel
Carl Icahn Says Crypto ‘Here to Stay,’ Could Invest $1 Billion

By Rudy Takala
mediaite.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIcahn Enterprises founder Carl Icahn said Wednesday he was looking at getting involved in cryptocurrency in a “big way,” potentially to the tune of more than $1 billion. “I’m just looking at the whole business and how I might get involved with it with Icahn Enterprises in a relatively big way,” the activist investor said in an interview with Bloomberg. Asked to define a “big way,” he clarified, “A big way for us would be $1 billion, $1.5 billion, something like that, that would be sort of a big way, I guess, for us.”

Carl Icahn
