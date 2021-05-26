NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Wednesday 5/26/21

Happy Friday, Rotoballers! The first batch of play-in games was a huge success. Yes, it was boosted by the phenomenal Los Angeles-Golden State game, but the game-seven environment to all four games was really cool to watch so early in the postseason. Jayson Tatum went off for 50 to down Washington, Memphis got past a mental hurdle with a win over San Antonio. Last night we saw Sabonis go nuts, but none of his teammates followed suit as the Pacers exited stage right with an embarrassing 27-point loss to Washington. The Wizards now draw Philly in the real first round of the playoffs.